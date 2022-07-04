Home » News » Lifestyle » Toy Train to Japanese Temple, Places to Visit in Darjeeling

Toy Train to Japanese Temple, Places to Visit in Darjeeling

Be it with your partner, friends, or family, Darjeeling has beauty to captivate every age group.

Lifestyle Desk| Local News Desk
Updated: July 04, 2022, 18:56 IST

The beauty and charm of mountains increase even more during the rainy season. The hills of Darjeeling can provide an unmatchable experience during the monsoon season. Be it with your partner, friends, or family, Darjeeling has the beauty to captivate all age groups. So before packing your bags for Darjeeling, keep the following things in mind.

What can you do in the monsoon?

-The mind-blowing journey of the toy train can be enjoyed, which passes through many museums.

-Have breakfast at The Glenery and Keventr and experience the best of the city’s bakeries and breakfasts. Try sandwich and red velvet cake.

-Don’t forget to experience the ropeway of Darjeeling. The short journey will give you an aerial view of the place.

-Be sure to visit Observatory Hill, adjacent to Darjeeling. Enjoy the snow-capped mountains while eating some favourite snacks.

-Needless to say, the famous tea of Darjeeling is a must-try.

-Along with these, visit places like Darjeeling Zoo, Japanese Temple, and Peach Pagoda. Himachali animals can be spotted in the zoo, which will make this trip even better. On a slow, lazy afternoon, go for a walk in Darjeeling Mall.

