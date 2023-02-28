Transform Your Home Into A Stress-Free Zone With These 5 Interior Decor Tips

In today’s world, stress and anxiety have become common problems for many individuals. Despite it being such a prevalent issue, very few people take active steps to elevate these feelings. In reality, reducing stress levels does not require too much effort. In fact, one of the easiest ways to handle it is by focusing on the interior design of the place you are supposed to relax: your home. Contrary to popular belief, you do not need to splurge to create an environment of calm around you.

Here are 5 simple tips you can begin with right away:

Get Yourself Some Plant Buddies

One of the easiest ways to help elevate anxiety is taking a walk out in nature. That also means that bringing nature into your home can also work wonders for you. Try to incorporate some greenery into your decor. Not only will it turn your house aesthetically pleasing but can also prove to be a great way to reduce stress. Look into what plants work best as house plants. If you are new to taking care of these beings, it might be a good idea to look into something that is super low maintenance and hard to kill.

De-clutter Your Environment

The Society for Personality and Social Psychology found that cluttering your home with books and other decorative items creates an environment that can lead to increased cortisol levels. Also known as the stress hormone, this can make you feel more worn down and anxious. It might just be a good idea to get rid of everything you do not need. Leaving some empty space around the house is a great idea to make the home appear more spacious too.

Fill In Some Colors

Try to make those dull walls come to life with some art. With some lively and vibrant colours, you can energize some of the common areas around the house, like the living and dining room. For bedrooms, you can go for more soothing abstracts or calming landscapes in soft neutral tones. Extroverts might enjoy some bolder art, whereas introverts may appreciate softer more subdued pieces. When sharing a space with both personality types, it’s important to choose art that speaks to shared tastes.

Let The Sunlight In

One of the easiest things you can do to uplift your mood is to increase the amount of natural light in all parts of your home. Sunlight is known to trigger the release of serotonin, which is also known as the happy hormone. Lack of sunlight is known to trigger Seasonal Affective Disorder. One of the best ways to make sure you do not feel gloomy and reduce the amount of stress is to open the curtains and soak in those rays.

Candles And Aromatherapy

Certain scents are great ways to reduce anxiety and stress. They are proven to soothe the mind and body while also giving your home an aesthetic and cosy feel to it. Many people use it as a way to promote positivity and help create an environment to increase their focus on mindfulness practices. Choose whichever fragrance feels like a good fit for you. Generally, people tend to associate milder aromas with relaxation but you can take your pick. Always remember to make sure the candles are placed and lit in a safe environment to avoid creating a fire hazard.

