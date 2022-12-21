12 Best Resorts To Celebrate Christmas And New Year In India

From indigenous localised food experiences and elevated nature retreats to sprawling hill-station stays and family-oriented expeditions, we have round up beautiful boutique resorts, bespoke villas and luxury bungalows to help you wrap up the year in style.

Shahzad Aslam, Sales Head of Leisure Hotels Group says, “This festive season we are focused on introducing family-driven experiences. We have incorporated localised holiday menus that feature an array of traditional holiday favourites such as plum cake and roast turkey. Activities such as road tripping, nature trails and family-oriented indoor fun activities like tug of war, tambola, puppet show, magic show and live songs or engaging in outdoor pursuits such as trekking, biking, birdwatching, stargazing have been organised. We’ve lined up surprise goodies across our bouquet of special-holiday properties."

Aslam shares a list of resorts offering Christmas and New Year Eve’s packages:

Advertisement

The Riverview Retreat Corbett

Located in a shady sylvan, right in the arms of Corbett National Park, The Riverview Retreat Corbett is set on the banks of the river Kosi. The wildlife resort features well-appointed rooms, suites and beautifully designed colonial-style villas. The retreat makes for a perfect holiday spot with family and friends with the best of forest life, wildlife, river front and majestic breakfast views of Kumaon hills from the riverside restaurant, the Kosi deck.

The Naini Retreat

In Nainital, The Naini Retreat, the heritage hotel built in 1927 in Tudor style was the summer house of the royal family of Pilibhit. Shrouded in pine trees and overlooking the picturesque Naini lake, guests can enjoy a hearty breakfast at Gurney House, the in-house restaurant named after Corbett’s home and honours its history with a menu comprising colonial fare: caramel custards, stews, and pies. Relish an evening sunset coffee on a sprawling deck with unmatched view of the lake and the hills.

Also Read: Preserving Cultures and Traditions: 5 Sustainable Villages To Celebrate New Year’s

Advertisement

The Earl’s Court

Another cosy abode amidst lush green pine trees and snow-clad mountains, the Earl’s Court, Nainital is located just a few meters away from the Nainital Lake. Formerly, the home of the British Army officer, Captain P. Richardson, the hotel features plush, opulent and luxurious rooms in colonial style with all modern amenities. It lets you indulge in a plethora of activities such as enjoying a scenic boat ride in the serene Nainital Lake or a thrilling rock-climbing session.

Advertisement

7 Pines

In Kasauli, 7 Pines is a quintessential English Retreat offering guided Nature walks, guitar and bonfire evenings. In Kausani, ‘Sun n Snow Inn’, is a perfect balance of rustic old-world charm and sheer elegance. It offers solitude amidst spectacular glimpses of the Himalayas. The sprawling country house is set amidst lush green surroundings overlooking the faraway hills. To satisfy epicurean cravings of guests, the multi-cuisine restaurant dishes out a variety of options for enthusiastic food lovers.

Advertisement

Atman

Designed in Himachali architectural style, Atman Dharamshala, is a quaint sustainable boutique resort in the hills offering sweeping views of the Kangra valley. Each room is done up aesthetically in pleasing colour tones, exuding a cheerful, millennial vibe. L’attitude, an all-day diner serves local and international fare and Fuzion, a garden café and lounge serves a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and experiential fusion cuisine.

Haveli Hari Ganga

Advertisement

Set on the banks of the Ganga River, Haveli Hari Ganga, Haridwar, is a haveli-style boutique hotel that traces its origins to 1913 when it served as a residence for guests of the then royal family. The hotel is conveniently located close to the holy site of Har ki Pauri. The haveli hotel also has a private bathing ghat and a spa offering holistic therapies and massages. A multi-cuisine vegetarian restaurant and rooftop cafe make up the dining options here.

Ganga Lahiri

Ganga Lahiri, an enchanting hotel near Har Ki Pauri is another gem in Haridwar that offers a delightful experience to pilgrims and tourists. The majestic gatherings for Ganga Aarti can be viewed from Hotel Ganga Lahari’s exquisite rooms and seating areas facing the grand river.

Aloha on the Ganges

In Rishikesh, Aloha on the Ganges, an exquisite resort set alongside river Ganga offers an incredible holiday experience to unwind. The boutique hotel offers rooms and apartments, with views of the garden, the hills, or the Ganga. The charming property comes with an al fresco restaurant overlooking the gushing, arrangements of evening high tea and chaat counter with saxophone at Patio lawn.

Fisherman’s Lodge

Fisherman’s Lodge in Bhimtal is a colonial-style boutique fishing retreat on the lakeside, offering views of the lake valley. This picturesque hideaway makes for an ideal offbeat vacation destination for families. An alfresco L’attitude Deck offers views of Bhimtal Lake, as well as Experiential Fusion Cuisine with a twist and a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

The Manor

The Manor in Kashipur is one of Himalayan Kingdom’s most luxurious hotels. The hotel features beautifully appointed rooms and suites set amidst scenic and well-manicured landscaped gardens. Guests can cherish authentic Uttarakhand cuisines, which include the juiciest kebabs and other delicacies, at their restaurants and bars.

The Bungalows Lake Side

A holiday experience at the Bungalows Lake Side in Naukuchiatal offers an exotic holiday experience for leisure travellers across the country. It comes with a number of comfort and utility add-ons. The private villa is situated in an exclusive enclave just off the lake. The rooms are cozy and comfortable and features heritage architecture with fireplaces, antique furniture, and classic décor.

The Bungalows Lighthouse

The Bungalows Lighthouse in Goa is an English-style villa located amidst splendid beauty, charm and mystique of Candolim. This Candolim villa features four luxuriously appointed bedrooms, a private lounge, swimming pool, common sitting room with ample dining space and a well-equipped kitchenette. In the morning, guests can enjoy a comprehensive and leisurely breakfast whipped up by the in-house chef.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here