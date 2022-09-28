4 Beautiful Jungle Resorts to Visit in India

Chirping of birds, long safaris, breathtaking views, a gentle hike through the fields and witnessing wildlife in its natural habitat – Jungle Resorts are breathtakingly beautiful in autumn. Set amidst lush greenery, these resorts are an experience worth treasuring. We bring your four resorts where you can enjoy luxury and adventure on the vast expanse of wilderness.

Coffee Trails Mudumalai – StayVista - Ooty

StayVista’s Coffee Trails is set amidst mesmerizing landscapes and infinite vegetation. The resort is a sprawling holiday home spread across a whopping 55 acres, housed in a wildlife reserve. This 86-year-old home boasts of a glimmering white facade and spacious indoor spaces.

Advertisement

Within the property, guests can enjoy a relaxing soak in the private swimming pool. They can take a stroll on the lawn or indulge in outdoor activities with their loved ones.

Soak in the watchtower’s gorgeous views, embark on nature walks early in the morning, and spot various species of birds. This is the perfect place for all energetic and enthusiastic adventure lovers.

Guests can go on river walks, can have a thrilling experience while spotting wildlife on their trip.

The coffee trails are highly recommended for all coffee connoisseurs, wherein they will learn all about the different kinds of coffee, and day-to-day activities of the farm.

Evolve Back Kuruba Safari Lodge - Karnataka

Surrounded on two sides by the Kabini River, Evolve Back Kuruba Safari Lodge, Karnataka is a traveller’s paradise. One gets to discover biodiversity the tribal way at this property. Tourists can experience the vibrant social fabric of the nearby Kadu Kuruba tribe.

Advertisement

The resort offers a wildlife experience unlike any other, all while introducing you to a vernacular depth of luxury that is genuinely liberating. This gorgeous resort with its expansive panoramic views is flanked on two sides by the Kabini River and was inspired by the Hadis, or tribal settlements.

“The property has a wide range of both mental and physical fitness with specially featured activities surrounding the local culture. Experiences include coracler ride and boat safari at the Kabini River, jungle safari, Nature walks and night trails at the Nagarhole National Park. A troupe of Kuruba tribal dancers performs their traditional dance around a campfire in the evenings," says Mr Jose Ramapuram, Director of Marketing, Evolve Back Resorts.

Advertisement

Mary Budden Estate - Uttarakhand

Nestled in breath-taking natural surroundings, Mary Budden Estate is a space of awakening in the primeval forests of Binsar, Uttarakhand. It is one of the last virgin expanses of wilderness in the Himalayas. Remote yet accessible, Mary Budden Estate offers you the rarest of luxuries—of time and of space; and the enviable opportunity to disconnect in order to connect, deeply.

Advertisement

Experiences such as the Darwin Walk, a trek with dappled sunlight and trees in the wooded forest that surrounds the Estate or the Ramsey Road, where you ride on amiable ponies, along old bridle paths and eventually end in a hidden village.

Indulge in a highland picnic for you in these sylvan surroundings. Hamlet in the Hills is a walk through Binsar’s oldest and smallest settlements, reminiscent of rural Italian landscape, the village is decked out with stone roofs, limewashed walls and bright French blue windows.

Advertisement

Mary Budden Estate truly has something to offer to everyone. For some it becomes the escape from hustle and bustle of the city life to rejuvenating in the lap of nature for some it is the absolute escapade in the Himalayas.

Grape County - Nashik

Grape County is an ecosystem comprising of a luxurious stay amidst a dense forest and beautiful water bodies, offering an unparalleled combination of a luxury resort and a first-class experience of nature. Spanning across 200 acres adjacent to 2000 acres of pristine wilderness, the resort is a lush haven for humans and animals alike.

The construction of this eco-resort was done under the guidance of environmentalists, landscapers, and horticulturists to ensure everything was executed in the least invasive way alongside retaining the natural landscape. To enhance the beauty of the luxurious and bio-diverse eco-resort, three man-made lakes were created.

Explore nature and experience it first-hand through various activities such as kayaking, horse riding, wine tours, trekking, nature trails, fishing, cycling, bird watching. As a biodiversity hotspot, it has over thousands of species of native flora and fauna that exist together and form a self-sustaining ecosystem.

This green cover is home to many indigenous species of plants that play an important role in maintaining the ecological balance and providing food and shelter to the wildlife around.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here