4 Destinations in India for a Perfect Monsoon Vacation

Monsoons are here and so is our willingness to enjoy the diverse flora and fauna. The rains bring out a whole new vibrancy to some of the locations in the country that you may not be able to enjoy during other seasons. So let us take a look at some of the places you can visit to enjoy the monsoon weather:

Konkan Coast

The Western Ghats truly come alive during monsoons and are a must-visit. The shoreline running south from Mumbai all the way to Goa comprises a picturesque strip of the coast. Be ready to take pictures of postcard-esque beaches, fishing villages, and magnificent ruined forts. It is a perfect time to spend the summer vacations sans the sweltering heat.

Kodaikanal

If you do not want to go for the cliche Ooty vacation, try this misty hill station, 120 km northwest of Madurai in the Palani Hills. This is a more quaint and intimate location than Ooty. Kodaikana is well-known for its greenery, the cool climes and the slow pace one would expect in a hill station. You may also spot evergreen broadleaf trees like magnolia, mahogany, myrtle and rhododendron.

Spiti Valley

If you are more interested in playing with snow and capturing the Himalayan glory, visit the Spiti valley which is now open for travellers around the year, thanks to the Atal tunnel. However, be prepared with some heavy-duty winter clothing for Spiti will not feel anything like the monsoon. The monasteries and the lakes in this northernmost district of Himachal Pradesh will surely make for an Instragrammable sight.

Valley of flowers

This location is open for tourists only during the monsoon season and remains shut for most part of the year due to snowfall. The unique variety of flowers blooms in the valley situated in Uttarakhand during this time of the year.

