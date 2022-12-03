4 Safest Getaways For Solo Women Backpackers In India

Recent trends have shown an increase in the number of solo woman travellers in the country. While, this definitely points towards a more progressive evolution of the society, safety in addition to amenities still remain a concern for most women travelling solo. A lot of research is focused on safe destinations while a woman plans her travel.

In a space cluttered with various options to travel by, eat in and stay, hostels are much safer than any other accommodation options for women. “Centered around community, hostels are spaces specifically built for youngsters. They are safe as there are always a lot of people around (depending on the size of the hostel) and they mostly choose to remain in the common areas instead of being tucked away in their rooms and dorms," says Pallavi Agarwal, Founder & CEO of goSTOPS.

It is this feeling of community and belonging that makes hostels a safe space for women travellers. The concept of female-only dorms also makes them a safe option especially for solo women travellers.

In case you’re looking for the best of both worlds, where the destination is safe along with all the perks of staying in a hostel, goSTOPS and Zostel are fast emerging as the top locations for a solo woman traveller.

Varanasi

On the banks of the holy River Ganga, Varanasi is believed to be the world’s oldest living city. “Explore the treasure trove of history and heritage of this city as it opens doors to the famous ghats and temples," adds Agarwal.

Jaipur

Travellers from all over the world visit this royal city in order to experience the lavish and extravagant lifestyle that Jaipur follows. Be it the distinctive architecture with intricate detail or the extremely popular dal-bati/lal maas, Jaipur caters to the likes of a wide set of female solo travelers.

Alleppey

“The Venice of the East, Alleppey, also known as Alappuzha is the hub for Kerala’s backwaters and thousands of houseboats. With its laid-back canals and lush greenery, it’s the ideal location to unwind," believes Agarwal.

Mussoorie

Nestled in a secluded village on the way from Mussoorie to Kempty Falls, Zostel Plus Mussoorie is high on solace and aesthetic charms. Umpteen jungle trails, streams, and mini waterfalls are only a short hike away from our ritzy space. Vast enough to keep you entertained for days together, the hostel features a vintage common room for social gatherings, bonfire and other outdoor areas, and a hobbit house for late-night meetups. Mussoorie makes for the perfect escape for solo female travellers. The property is designed from ground up to host young travellers, and especially women. The hostel offers special female dorms.

