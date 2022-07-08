4 Travel Hacks for Budget Travellers

This year for travel enthusiasts started with less restrictions and more travel time. Lists were made and escapades to remote places and quaint villages were taken. Exhilarating and exciting, people are travelling like never before. But you know what feels even better –when you get to maximize travel for less.

From hunting for travel deals, to booking early to avoid last-minute hikes in fares, we bring you some tricks and hacks that will ensure you book smart and enjoy your vacay!

Check the airfare and lock it

Should you wait a few days to book a flight? But your constant worry is that the fares might go up? And that is enough to give one nightmare. The trick is to check the airfare and lock it immediately. Travel websites have started allowing travellers to lock prices in advance for a minimal fee that later gets adjusted in the ticket price. So, go on and get those leaves sanctioned from your boss.

Seal your travel with a deal

Opt for a deal that suits your travel plans and budget. Deals which promise value coupled with family benefits should be immediately grabbed. Everyday, travel portals come up with deals which promise leisure at ease. We say, grab them before its late!

Travel in the shoulder-season

There is a third season that nobody tells you about. It’s a season when a destination is on a detox mode (just kidding). It’s the shoulder season – the period between when the destination has already welcome tourist inflow (peak season) and the onset of the off season. This is also the time when fares are relatively low (shhh! We just let out a secret). Take for example – Goa during monsoons. This time of the year is when people avoid going to Goa but for the ones who wish to enjoy the mystic beaches, the rumbling sound of the rain as it falls on the shacks – then this sure is the season not to miss. Letting the cat out of the bag –accommodation and local transportation is relatively at its lowest rates at this time.

Book early

If you start planning early, you will surely enjoy the benefit of booking at comfortable rates. So, stop procrastinating on your travel plans and just leap to booking your dream trip before it becomes expensive. According to Goibibo, a ticket from New Delhi to Dehradun booked now for mid-July will cost three times as much as one for the beginning of August. Give it a go!

