5 Alluring Snow-Capped Destinations To Visit in Himachal Pradesh

From hilly towns to charming villages, snow-capped mountains and verdant valleys, Himachal Pradesh is a picture-perfect state to charm tourists. Located in the foothills of the Himalayas, Himachal Pradesh is an ideal destination for those who enjoy the outdoors, adventure, and backpacking. The state is a sanctuary for explorers because of the countless hill stations and villages tucked away from modern life.

Here are 5 popular tourist destinations you could visit during your next visit to the state.

Shimla

Advertisement

Shimla, often called the Queen of Hills, is a stunning town where you’ll find magnificent panoramas around every corner. Shimla offers some of the best examples of colonial-era architecture, including the Viceregal Lodge, the Town Hall, the Gaiety Theatre, and the Christ Church. The city also has several outdoor activities options to offer. When winter arrives, the Queen of Hills becomes even more alluring as the city is completely covered in snow and is a sight to behold.

Manali

A picturesque hill, Manali is at an elevation of 2,050 metres on the river Beas valley, attracts throngs of travellers every year. Adventurers and environment enthusiasts alike are drawn to the magnificent terrain, which includes dense pine and deodar woods, snow-capped mountains, picturesque meadows, waterfalls, and valleys. There are also many historic temples and Tibetan monasteries to visit here.

Kasol

Kasol, popularly known as the Little Israel of India, is located along the banks of the Parvati River. It is a popular destination for hippies and tourists thanks to some mesmerizing views in the surrounding areas. Nature lovers and hikers love to travel to this place for its spectacular surroundings featuring snow-capped mountains, green valleys, waterfalls, and unspoiled hiking routes.

Dharamshala

Advertisement

Dharamshala, located in the higher portions of the Kangra Valley, has one of Himachal’s greatest climates. The town is a dream destination for tourists with its cultural and architectural features. There’s also a large variety of restaurants, cafes, and stores serving its broad multicultural Indian and Tibetan communities. It is surrounded by the snow-capped peaks of the Dhauladhar Himalayas and beautiful pine and deodar forests. It is worthwhile to explore its suburbs, including McLeod Ganj (also known as India’s Mini-Tibet), Dharamkot, Sindhbari, Ramnagar, and Naddi.

Spiti Valley

Advertisement

Spiti Valley is a small settlement located in the chilly desert highlands at a height of 3,810 metres. Despite its relative isolation, Spiti is slowly attracting a large number of spiritual and adventure tourists who want to explore the Buddhist monasteries that are scattered throughout the region

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here