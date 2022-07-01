Home » News » Lifestyle » 5 Beautiful Beaches to Visit Near Bengaluru For a Perfect Getaway

5 Beautiful Beaches to Visit Near Bengaluru For a Perfect Getaway

Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, offers various mesmerising places for sightseeing and chilling (Image: Shutterstock)
Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, offers various mesmerising places for sightseeing and chilling (Image: Shutterstock)

Here is a list of beautiful beaches you can visit this weekend.

Advertisement
Lifestyle Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: July 01, 2022, 11:56 IST

Are you craving a long vacation but have deadlines to meet? Worry not! If you live in Bengaluru, a short trip to nearby beaches will give you a break from the monotonous routine.

The cool breeze, white sand and mesmerizing sunset are enough to brighten up your mood. So, pack your bags and hit the roads to nearby beaches. Here is a list of beautiful beaches you can visit this weekend.

Malpe Beach: One of the more famous beaches near Bengaluru is Malpe Beach. Situated in Udupi, Malpe provides serene beauty like no other. Don’t forget to visit St. Mary’s Island for a breathtaking view of the ocean. You can even enjoy water sports at this beach.

Advertisement

Distance from Bengaluru: 438.9 km

Gokarna Beach: Tourists from around the world flock to Gokarna, which is situated 490 km (approx) from Bengaluru. You can choose to visit the main Gokarna beach or explore the lesser-known places like Paradise Beach and Kudle Beach.

Distance from Bengaluru: 487.6 km

Tannirbhavi Beach: One of the most underrated as well as nearest beaches to Bengaluru, is only a 6-7 hour drive from the main city. It is known to be less crowded and a perfect destination to enjoy a relaxing evening.

Distance from Bengaluru: 358.6 km

Auroville Beach: Auroville Beach in Pondicherry offers an unparalleled experience to relax and rejuvenate. A simple walk on this beach can help you relieve all the stress of your hectic week. It is accompanied by a number of shacks, restaurants, and food stalls to satisfy your taste buds.

Distance from Bengaluru: 361.3 km

Advertisement

Om Beach: Om Beach, is a tourist attraction in the coastal city of Gokarna. Two crescents joined together form the shape of Om, a Hindu spiritual symbol here and offer a breathtaking view of the sunset. It is one of the best places to visit during monsoons.

Distance from Bengaluru: 491.6 km

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on
Lifestyle Desk Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the world of fashion, food, health, travel, relationship, and more. From making the perfect ‘haldi’ face mask for that stubborn pimple to cooking the perfect ‘Coq au vin', know it all here.

first published: July 01, 2022, 11:56 IST