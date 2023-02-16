Delhi is undeniably one of the busiest metropolitan cities in India. The hustle of living in the city naturally wear people down and the chaos and pollution do not make it any easier. A break from the monotony is the only way to keep ourselves going. Fortunately, Delhi is blessed with neighbours that offer a sigh of relief. The many breathtaking and scenic weekend gateways near the city help us disconnect for a while. Be it adventure sports, a rejuvenating time in nature, or exploring different cultures these locations have something in store for everyone. Read on to find a destination for your next weekend getaway:

Jaipur

Advertisement

Known as the “Pink City," Jaipur is a historic destination in Rajasthan located only 300 kilometers from the national capital. Known for its rich culture, architecture, and history, this is a popular choice for a weekend getaway for many reasons. If you are a history buff, there are many sites that are waiting to welcome you such as the City Palace, Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, Albert Hall Museum, Naharghar Fort and the Jantar Mantar Observatory. You can also enjoy the vibrant markets and taste delicious Rajasthani cuisine at the popular Chokhi Dhaani. Take a moment to step back in time and experience the royal heritage of India as you explore this wonderful location.

Rishikesh

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Rishikesh is the perfect spiritual destination that you need to have on your bucket list for a weekend getaway. Here, you will be able to find many ashrams where you can practice yoga and meditation and help rejuvenate yourself. If you are more into adventure sports, you can also go for river rafting on the Ganga. It might also be a great idea to explore the Rajaji National Park. This location is only 263 kilometers away from Delhi offering you a chance to connect with nature, relax, and rejuvenate.

Kheerganga Trek

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a weekend getaway that involves a mix of adventure and nature, then look no further. This trek will take you on a glorious adventure through lush forests, streams, and waterfalls and you will able to soak away your worries at a natural hot spring. While the Kheerganga trek is challenging and you need to have a great fitness level, nothing can beat the views from the top. Kheerganga and its breathtaking views are just 557 kilometers from Delhi. If you do not want to stay holed up inside, this is the perfect place to explore the outdoors and experience the beauty that only the Himalayas can offer.

Also Read: Ghee: A Diabetes Superfood You Need in Your Diet

Advertisement

Mcleodganj

A beautiful location in Himachal Pradesh only 478 kilometers away from Delhi, Mcleodganj is a picturesque hill station. Home of the Dalai Lama, you will find a strong Tibetan influence everywhere. There is so much to witness in and near the calm location. You can begin with the Namgyal Monastery and Bhagsu Waterfall, and work your way around Bir Billing and the Triund Trek. If you want to carry a little piece of the place with you, visit the local markets to enjoy the local food and shop for Tibetan souvenirs.

Advertisement

Lansdowne

Around 280 kilometers from Delhi, Lansdowne is a quaint hill station that offers you a mesmerizing view. This is the place you would want to opt for if you are looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway. Explore the Garhwal Rifles Regimental War Memorial, St Mary’s Church, Tadkeshwar Mahadev Mandir, Kalagarh Tiger Reserve, and so much more. If you want to witness the beauty of the Himalayas and nature, you can go on walks and enjoy birdwatching.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here