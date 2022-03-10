5 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand, which is often referred to as the land of gods, is full of scenic beauty and mesmerizing hills. The state is home to several Himalayan flora and fauna species and has many must-visit tourist places for all. If you are planning to visit the state and are confused about where to start, then we have some suggestions for you. Here are some of the cities that you must visit:

Rishikesh: The yoga capital of India and the world, Rishikesh offers the best combination of serenity and adventure. If you are looking for a weekend getaway with family or friends then Rishikesh is perfect for you. Situated on the bank of river Ganga, it offers various adrenaline-pumping activities such as river rafting, rappelling, rock climbing, bungee jumping, and more. The best time to visit is February to mid-May and October to November.

Advertisement

Chopta: Chopta leads to Tung Nath temple which is one of the highest Shiva temples in the world. Chopta is quite unexplored and perfectly nestled in the Himalayas. It is an ideal place for star-gazing, wandering through the lush greens, and witnessing breathtaking views. The place is best to visit all around the year and in the winter season, you will also witness snowfall.

Auli: If you want to try skiing then Auli is the place for you. Covered in snow, Auli has many wonderful spots to visit such as Jyotirmath, Chattrakund Lake, Nanda Devi National Park, and more. The best time to visit the place is April to June.

Mussoorie: Mussoorie is known as the ‘Queen of hills’ and is one of the most popular tourist spots in Uttrakhand. Filled with beautiful cafes the town have a beautiful vibe to it. You can enjoy boating on lake mist, camp at Nag Tibba, trek on George Everest, and see the residence of famous poet Ruskin Bond. The place is great to visit around the year but in peak winter you can witness snow.

Advertisement

Jim Corbett: If you are a wildlife enthusiast and nature lover then Jim Corbett is the place for you. Named after James Edward Corbett, a famous hunter, the place offers a pleasant climate, hiking, and amazing safari rides. The diverse range of flora and fauna is a treat to the eyes. The best time to visit the place is November to June.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.