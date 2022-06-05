5 Best Road Trips to Take in Kerala

We travel to explore and return with memories and stories to share. The best moments are captured when we are on road trips. The road trips with friends and family come with conversations, music, jokes and whatnot.

India is the house of many mesmerizing locations and one of them is God’s own country, Kerala. The state is not just famous for its backwater but also for its beautiful scenic views. And if you are planning a trip to Kerala, then opt for a road trip. Here are a few locations that will make you fall in love with the state.

Thekkady to Munnar

The road trip from Thekkady to Munnar takes you through amazing scenic views with sandalwood trees through the tea estate to hilltop lakes. The ideal time to go for the road trip is from December to January. If you are lucky, you might spot wild animals like elephants on the roads. Kochi to Alappuzha

If you are in Kochi, enjoying the cultural events and having a seafood beachside, then why not take a road trip to Alappuzha to enjoy the backwater boat ride. The shortest road trip of 1.5 hours is a good option. Alappuzha is one of the best-known destinations in the state of Kerala. Alappuzha to Athirapally

From the backwater of Alappuzha to the most scenic hill station Athirapally, it takes about 3 hours to reach. The road trip spans the landscape of villages, green fields, coconut tree groves, and food on the highway. The waterfall of Athirapally is a particular tourist spot. Kannur to Kasargod

Both the cities have equal significance to the history of the state and have plenty of attractions. Driving parallel to the coastline and passing the farm field of banana, and coconut trees and beaches. Kochi to Kottayam

Around 70 kilometers from Kochi, the route to Kottayam is often defined as heaven on earth. Kottayam, the literary capital of Kerala, is home to vast stretches of paddy fields and rubber plantations.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.