5 Best Self-Drive Trips In India That You Must Not Miss

Travelling, if done right, can be as effective as therapy. It gives your mind the space it sometimes yearns for, after getting caught in the nexus of monotony. And what better way to travel than hitting the roads and driving to your destination.

Road trips are a great way to travel with your friends and family as it gives you more control along the way. You get an opportunity to cherish the journey and not just the destination. Driving away from the hustle and bustle of cities gives you much-needed relaxation, and you also make your bond stronger with your travel partners. Now, isn’t that a win-win situation?

In this article, we have picked five perfect routes that you can choose to have a road trip filled with fun, awe, and memories. So wait not, fuel up, and get going.

Chennai – Yelagiri (229 km)

Yelagiri is a paradise that is yet to gain the tourist spotlight which makes it the perfect spot for travellers. The route from Chennai to Yelagiri is as exquisite as the hill station itself. And once you reach there, you will be overwhelmed with an abundance of beauty fostered in the pristine lakes and serene sunsets.

Delhi – Lansdowne (280 km)

Delhi is the epitome of bustling cities. To balance the chaos with the calm is a place that is the perfect getaway. Lansdowne is a tranquil place that will get etched in your brain as deep as its beautiful valleys. Find a weekend window and zoom off to this beautiful place in Uttarakhand.

Mumbai – Goa (568 km)

A smooth journey awaits if you are making plans to drive from Mumbai to Goa. The journey is immaculate and acts as a perfect charger for you to gulp down all the exhilaration that Goa has to offer.

Guwahati – Tawang (443 km)

Entailing an amazing journey, the road trip from Guwahati to Tawang brings nature in its prime on a plate. And atop it is a nice garnish of culture The journey, though a bit tough, is worth it because of the snow-capped mountains and eccentric religious elements of Buddhism. This trip has many spots that will make you stop your vehicle and just gaze at the surrounding.

Jaipur To Jaisalmer (558 km)

If you want to see Rajasthan from the most authentic lens, then this is the road trip for you. Amid the sandy terrains, you will find some of the most amazing places and spots that define the culture of Rajasthan. And how can you skip the vast deserts that surround the city of Jaisalmer? Dessert driving is an experience you will never forget.

