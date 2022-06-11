5 Breathtaking Places to Explore in South India for Unforgettable Experience

India is known for its diverse region. From the heavens on Earth, Kashmir, to the snow-capped Himalayas, there is a lot to explore in the country. The southern part of India lies in the lap of nature and of all seasons, the best time to visit here is the monsoon. During the season, the scenic beauty enriches with fresh water drops giving a refreshing breeze throughout your journey. From mist-covered valleys to breezy road routes, here are the five best spots to visit South India for an unforgettable experience.

Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Advertisement

The coffee land of Karnataka has a lot to offer. From historical temples to beautiful waterfalls, this place should be explored by wanders.

Alappuzha, Kerala

Alappuzha or Alleppey popularly known as ‘Venice of the East’ is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state. The backwaters and canals passing by beautiful villages will leave you wonderstruck. A houseboat with luxury that moves around the backwaters gives a mesmerising scenic view and offers delicious food.

Hampi, Karnataka

Advertisement

The UNESCO recognised World Heritage site, Hampi houses ancient temples and monuments of historical significance. From coffee trails to heritage sites, this place gives an array of options for travellers to experience. Also, don’t miss the local delectable cuisine of the place.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Located in the Nilgiri hills, Ooty is famous for its coffee, tea, and delicious chocolates. It is the scenic getaway from the whistle and bustle of the city. If you plan to visit this place, don’t miss the Ooty Toy Train ride that invites people to witness the scenic beauty of the Nilgiris. A joyful boat ride at Ooty lake will add to your experience.

Puducherry

Right beside the sea, Puducherry is one of the best destinations to visit for a relaxing holiday. The place has old French-style houses, churches, and shops. The vibrant colours of the building bring an exotic look to the city. You can relish several French cuisines and enjoy Auroville’s calm atmosphere.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.