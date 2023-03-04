5 Effective Ways To Save On Hotel Booking On Your Next Trip

We all want to plan our summer getaways soon. But, the thought of exorbitant hotel prices and flight fares make us postpone our plan of exploring new places. Generally peak seasons hotel prices at favourite tourist spots surge and this summer season as you may be planning to head to a hill station the cost of accommodation could restrain you. However, with a little planning you can easily save money on your trip.

Here are a few money-saving tips when it comes to finding a good deal on hotel bookings.

Compare prices: Before you book a hotel, make sure to compare prices of similar hotels in the same location. Another way to compare prices is to browse through travel and hotel booking websites. Most of the time, there are different prices quoted for the same property across websites. Most of the online travel booking platforms offer discounts or they have a partnership with the hotel to quote a discounted price to customers. Speak to the hotel directly: Some might question the need to call up the hotel for bookings when they can be easily done online. The reason is that speaking to the manager or a staff member might land you with a good discount. Many stays have some in house booking benefits, and it might save you the extra cost of booking through an external site. Look for package deals: The cost of your trip goes up when you spend separately on hotels, transportation, and food. Instead, you should book an accommodation that will include all. That way, the cost of accommodation might seem higher than usual, but when compared to the extra expenses we bear on finding local transportation and food, this could be a better choice. Check for card discounts: Often several banks offer discounts if you use their card while booking. These offers are either given on a yearly basis or quarterly. There are huge discounts on credit cards as well. Additionally, one can also collect points whenever they pay via credit cards and redeem them on travel and other websites. Book early: Try to plan out your trip way ahead of time. During the peak holiday season, the prices are very high. The safest way is to book early when there are several options available and the prices are comparatively low.

