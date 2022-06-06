5 Exotic places for Tourists to Visit in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, offers various mesmerising places for sightseeing and chilling. People are drawn to the city because of the lovely climate and magnificent tourist attractions it has and is extremely famous for its opulent lifestyle. The city is a unique combination of history, art, nature, and technology. It is also popular among youngsters for its pop culture and the kinds of entertainment events it organizes.

Some of the few places to visit in the city are:

Lal Botanical Garden: It is a historically significant site that was constructed by Haider Ali and then altered by Tipu Sultan. The Garden is one of the most beautiful places in Bengaluru which includes trees and a glasshouse, inspired by the Crystal Palace in London. It is the perfect place for visitors who love sighting rare birds like Myna, Purple Moorhen and many others can be found.

St Mary Basilica: This church was built in 1882 and is one of the oldest churches in Bangalore. A massive number of devotees from across the country visit the church, especially during the month of September. It is a very peaceful place with glass windows.

Shivoham Shiva Temple: It is one of the best places for tourists to visit in the city. Worshippers from all across the country gather to seek blessings at the temple, which has statues of Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha. The management of this place also organises folk dance and music during festivals. It is beautifully decorated during the time of Diwali and Shivratri.

Venkatappa Art Gallery: Venkatappa was a well-known Karnataka artisan, and this gallery was built to honour him. It is an amazing place to visit for people who are art lovers. It is an archaeological museum with several paintings.

Wonderla Waterpark: It is one of the best waterparks in Bengaluru. It is well-known for its rides as it offers 60 rides to choose from. This place is especially meant for adventurous people and is an ideal place for you if you’re one of them.

