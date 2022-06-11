Karnataka
4/4 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
JDS
--
Maharashtra
6/6 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
SS
1
NCP
1
Rajasthan
4/4 Seats
BJP
1
INC
3
OTH
--
Haryana
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
INC
--
OTH
1
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 110
UPA 50
OTH 74
11
5 Goa Beach Shacks that will Make Your Monsoon Memorable

Are you planning to visit Goa with your friends? (Photo: @ErikSolheim/Twitter)

Hotels are cheaper, beaches are quiet and for those who enjoy the rain, it may be the greatest time to visit Goa

Lifestyle Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: June 11, 2022, 18:05 IST

Are you planning to visit Goa with your friends? Although the best time to hit the party capital is between mid-November to mid-February, visiting Goa during the off-season can also be a lot of fun. Hotels are cheaper, beaches are quiet and for those who enjoy the rain, it may be the greatest time to visit Goa. To save you from long research, we have rounded up the most popular shacks and seaside restaurants that you must try during your Goa visit.

Here is a list of spots that you’ll fall in love with this monsoon:

Tereza Beach House, Nerul: It’s a 136-seater shack by the team of Sly Granny and Mamagoto. This shack entertains diners with live music performances and offers a wide range of delicious dishes and beverages that’ll win your heart.

Brittos, Baga: Brittos is one of Goa’s oldest establishments located by Baga Beach since 1965. Known for its seafood, it is a multi-cuisine shack with a fabulous bar menu. The seaside view is simply to die for.

La Plage, Ashwem Beach: La Plage is situated on one of Goa’s most beautiful beaches. Their menu covers a wide range of cuisines, including French, American, and continental fare. If you want French fries, burgers, and seafood, this shack on Ashwem beach is the place to go.

Lush by the Cliff, Anjuna: If you’re a sucker for sunsets then this is your stop. It’s an all-white restaurant that offers a multi-cuisine menu featuring kebabs, salads, steaks, and sizzlers. It offers the best cocktails and is the perfect place for you to go with your partner.

Sublime, Morjim: Meat lovers, this is the place for you. Located in Morjim, Sublime offers mouth-watering dishes. Besides meat, it serves a broad variety of delicious food from European cuisines which makes it all the more appetizing.

first published: June 11, 2022, 18:05 IST