5 Island Nations You can Explore Visa-free With Indian Passport

The dwindling trend in daily Covid-19 cases has surely revived the travel industry. And while choosing the perfect destination for a break can be a hectic task. Worry not! We have pulled together a few countries which will allow you to travel visa-free if you have an Indian passport.

Even before planning a trip, worries revolving around the arrival of a visa on time kill half the excitement. The visa-free status not only keeps you away from such hurdles but also saves a lot of time. While there are around 30 countries, which you can visit without a visa, we will be digging deep into some that offer the pleasure of exotic islands. Who doesn’t want to soak in all the sun while enjoying the cool drink amidst the blue sky and matching water? Moreover, if you are into watersports then these destinations are heaven for you:

Cook Islands

Composed of a group of 15 islands, the Cook Islands is a self-governing nation located in the South Pacific ocean. Apart from the white sand beaches and blue lagoons, its largest island Rarotonga offers the pleasure of rugged mountains and lush greenery. While it gives the opportunity for sightseeing, day tours and cruising experience, the daredevils can enjoy adventurous water sports like snorkeling, diving, surfing, and exploring the nature trails and wildlife. If you have an Indian passport then you can visit the Cook Islands for a month.

Fiji

Fiji is an enthralling archipelago of more than 300 islands, an island nation in the South Pacific. Its shaggy volcano reefs, exotic waterfalls, dense rainforest, and picturesque coral reefs make it a must-visit country. Kayaking in serene water and exploring the native flora and fauna will add to your experience.

Indonesia

While Bali remains the favourite honeymoon destination for many e, rarely we have been told that Indians can visit Indonesia without a visa for a month. Formed with over 17,000 islands, this Southeast Asian country allows you to explore its rich and diverse cultures, customs, flora and fauna, art, and food.

Mauritius

Surrounded by the Indian Ocean, the beaches, lagoons, and reefs of Mauritius are the vision to sore eyes. Offering a rich and diverse ecosystem with white-sand beaches, dense and lush forests, tea plantations, waterfalls, volcanic mountains, and islets among others, Mauritius permits Indian passport holders to stay for up to a period of three months.

Barbados

This Caribbean Island which is surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean, allows Indian tourists to visit for up to a period of three months. It is an independent British Commonwealth nation that has rich cultural diversity. The white-sand beaches and crystal-clear water makes it a perfect honeymoon destination.

Which island destination is your favourite?

