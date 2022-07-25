5 offbeat hill stations of India for your next vacation plan

For some, a vacation generally means planning to visit a place that is beautiful but not very crowded while for others, it is more about not digging too deep a hole in their pockets when they just want to relax. So, the two obvious location choices are beaches or mountains. But if tranquility, picturesque views and hills with serene greenery are your calling, then pack your bag and book your tickets for the next vacation to these offbeat hill stations in India.

Chakrata

While people rush over to Mussoorie, you can take the more elevated and offbeat destination - Chakrata in Uttarakhand. Unwind, sit back and relax amidst the mountains. Situated at 7000-7250 ft above sea level, it offers beautiful views and opportunities to click postcard-worthy pictures.

Kokernag

We identify Jammu and Kashmir with places like Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam. But just 60 km away from Pahalgam is a hill station, Kokernag. Kokernag has the biggest garden in Kashmir and also has Asia’s largest fishery. The moment you enter the green valley, you are treated to fresh air filled with the scent of blooming flowers.

Mechuka

Located 6,000 feet above sea level in Arunachal Pradesh, Mechuka is also known as the Forbidden Valley of Arunachal Pradesh as it gained accessibility only a decade ago. This place is a paradise with untouched natural beauties. It has mesmerizing landscapes, exotic tribes, natural beautiful lakes, snow-capped mountains and Siyom River.

Pelling

Situated in Sikkim, this place is nestled in nature’s lap and is a perfect holiday destination. You can visit monasteries, go mountain biking, rock climbing or trekking. It’s a perfect holiday spot for nature and adventure lovers.

Lambasingi Hills

Known as the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh, Lambasingi is said to be the only place in South India to receive snowfall during winters. It is famous for its tea and coffee plantations along with little apple and strawberry farms.

