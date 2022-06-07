5 Places You Must Visit in West Bengal

West Bengal is known for its culture, heritage, traditions and monuments. The state also houses a rich heritage from the colonial era including monuments and sites of historical importance. There are numerous architectural marvels, which speak volumes of the time they were built in.

West Bengal has witnessed a drastic development and modernisation over the years, but it has been able to preserve its cultural heritage and British era monuments. If you are planning to visit West Bengal, then your trip won’t be complete without witnessing the splendor of these important sites.

Victoria Memorial

The white monument built during the colonial period is one of the major tourist attractions of the state. Located in Kolkata, the erstwhile capital of British India, Victoria Memorial was built in the memory of Queen Victoria and it stands tall in the heart of the city as an example of the British architecture. The place has an amazing museum that has the portraits of British officers, sculptures, paintings, arms and weapons used during that period.

Dakshineswar Kali Temple

Every year, lakhs of devotees visit Dakshineswar Kali Temple to seek the blessing of goddess Kali. The temple is one of India’s most important centres of Shakta tradition. The temple is situated on the banks of river Hooghly and has a huge complex. You can spend hours at the temple complex and won’t feel the rush due to the beautifully planned architecture. The temple complex also houses the room where great 19th century religious leader and social reformer Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Maa Sarada Devi lived.

Sundarbans National Park

The beauty of the Sundarbans National Park is that it is spread across the large coastal mangrove forests, which is shared by both India and Bangladesh. It is the home of the Bengal Tiger and many other endangered species. If you love to explore nature, then this place is perfect for a weekend getaway. You can take a jungle safari and enjoy the scenic beauty of the beautiful national park. This was declared as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1987.

Tiger Hill

If you want to witness the sun rays falling directly on the peak of Kanchenjunga early in the morning, you must visit Tiger Hill. The popular hill located in Darjeeling provides you a mesmerising view of various peaks of the Himalayas. Tiger Hill is located at an altitude of 2,590 meters and gives a glimpse of the majestic Kanchenjunga range.

Cooch Behar Palace

Cooch Behar palace was made during the reign of Maharaja Nripendra Narayan of the Koch dynasty. Spread in a huge area, the palace is built with the architecture similar to the Buckingham Palace, London. Not just this, the palace was originally three storeyed but due to the 1897 Assam earthquake, a part of it was destroyed.

