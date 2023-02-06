Home » News » Lifestyle » 5 Romantic Getaways To Make Your Valentine’s Day Memorable

5 Romantic Getaways To Make Your Valentine’s Day Memorable

How about making this year’s celebration more memorable? Ditch the old ways and plan out romantic getaways for your partner

While the beautiful scenery of Ooty will charm you both enough, you can have romantic outings by the lakes, sanctuaries, or waterfalls
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Soon the celebrations would start with the significant days preceding Valentine’s Day. And, we all want to make it special for our partners. More often than not, we think of the clichéd ways of celebrating Valentine’s Day in India, presenting a bouquet of red roses, a box of chocolates, a romantic dinner date, a long drive, etc. How about making this year’s celebration more memorable? Ditch the old ways and plan out romantic getaways for your partners. Here is a list of some of the most romantic sites in India.

Srinagar: The valleys of Srinagar are eagerly anticipating your arrival. Srinagar, which is adorned with snow-capped hills and calm rivers, is the ideal location to spend your next Valentine’s Day. Get ready to express your feelings while you are on a Shikara ride on Dal Lake. Take in the breathtaking scenery of the snow-covered mountains while you hold your beloved’s hand.

Agra: The first thing that comes to mind when we think of the symbol of love is the Taj Mahal. Visit the Taj Mahal, which is renowned throughout the world, and relive Shah Jahan and Mumtaz’s passionate love story. A full day may be spent exploring the grounds of this stunning monument, or you might want to explore the city, which has lakes and forts to offer.

Alleppey: If you are not too adventurous and just want to spend time together, then Alleppey is the place for you. It is a terrific location if all you want to do for Valentine’s Day is unwind. Backwaters in the area are renowned for providing the most reviving experience. Consider renting a houseboat in the backwaters and waking up in a peaceful setting with your partner by your side.

Tarkarli: Your partner is a beach lover, but if you are tired of heading to Goa all the time, then this is the place for you. Away from the hustle and bustle of city life and excessive tourists, Tarkarli Beach, situated on the deserted Arabian Sea shoreline, is what you need. The area is known for its watersports and features smooth white beaches and crystalline blue waters.

Ooty: If you both enjoy the mountains, consider going to Ooty for this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration. Because of its serenity, it has long been a favourite of honeymooners. While the beautiful scenery will charm you both enough, you can have romantic outings by the lakes, sanctuaries, or waterfalls.

