5 Tourist Destinations to Experience Surreal Natural Wonders in India

Summers are here and so is our willingness to spend some cool relaxing days. If you are not able to choose a place where you want to travel this summer, fret not. We have curated a list of some cool, both literally and figuratively, destinations for you:

Shillong

This place has a pleasant and enjoyable climate all year round. It is an ideal relaxing summer getaway for those, who do not want to visit cliche hill stations like Shimla, Manali, or Mussoorie. One should also note that Shillong is famous for its annual Cherry Blossom festival, which usually happens in the month of November.

Advertisement

McLeod Ganj

This small town is your quiet getaway from all the city noise and pollution. Do visit the famous Buddhist temple. The town also offers a range of multi-cuisine cafes, but we recommend you give Tibetan cuisine a chance while visiting McLeod Ganj.

Advertisement

Yumthang Valley

Your camera may run out of space if you visit this magical place in Sikkim. The unmatched beauty of the valley will compel you to capture every beautiful sight that it offers, but just ditch the camera and live in the moment. Dip your feet in the pristine rivers, hot springs, or take a ride on the pretty reticent yaks and the Himalayan beauty. Yumthang valley has an elevation of 3,564 meter and is about 150 km from its capital city Gangtok. While visiting this place do plan a trip to Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary, known for its wide variety of species of the rhododendron, which is also the state flower.

Munnar

If you are looking for some soothing sights in the Southern region of India, nothing beats the beauty of Kerala’s tea gardens situated in Munnar. If you are lucky, you may experience mysterious fog settling in the quaint hills of Munnar. The place will also offer you some delicious chocolates, and tea leaves that you can buy as souvenirs.

Nainital

This town situated in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand stands out among all the other hill stations. The lake situated right next to the Mall Road of Nainital adds that unique quality to this hill station.

Where are you off to this summer?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.