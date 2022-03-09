5 Unknown Ancient Architectural Marvels of India

India is an incredible country. It has diverse cultures, festivals, cuisines, vibrant cities, and mesmerising locations which leaves us spellbound. If we go out and explore this beautiful country, then with every step we will be left amazed. India also has major heritage sites which were built thousands of years ago and is proof of India’s rich architectural brains. From Mughals to Marathas, and Persians to Britishers, India has a stamp of all the rulers who came in and gave us the architectural marvels. Let’s look at some of the heritage sites whose architecture will leave us amazed.

Chand Baori

The heritage site situated around 100 km from Jaipur dates back to 800 AD. It is not a small building but a 13-storey palace with 3,500 narrow steps. It is famous for its stepwell which extends over 100 feet. Chand Baori, which was built by King Chanda of the Nikumbha Dynasty, is said to be the deepest and largest stepwell in India.

Hampi

The grandeur of the Vijayanagara Empire is situated in the state of Karnataka. Hampi has a group of monuments, each with a minute finished architecture. One of the major attractions is the stone-carved chariots that stand in front of the Vittala Temple.

Ellora Caves

Ellora Caves are an amalgamation of three different cultures. The sculpture is composed of the values and expertise of Buddhism, Brahmanism, and Jainism. In the walls of the cave, there are more than 30 temple structures carved with stone. Each of them depicts their own story.

Khajuraho Temple

Khajuraho Temple is a work of art and we can say it by looking at the extraordinary style of architecture it offers. It has a religious, aesthetic, and artistic feel to it. The temple complex has more than 80 monuments in it. However, with time, only 20 are left now. The walls have carvings of various deities placed in sexual and erotic positions. It depicts the broadness of mind of ancient culture and the importance of sensual feelings in the earlier times.

The Great Wall of India

You must have heard about the Great Wall of China; however, do you know a similar defensive wall is present in India as well. Yes, it is situated in Rajasthan. The ancient fort of Kumbhalgarh has a huge wall surrounding it which makes the fort a hidden secret. On the sides of the wall, there are more than 300 amazing temples. The wall extends over 36 km, making it the second-largest wall in the world.

