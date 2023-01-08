6 Cities In India Freezing Under The Cold Wave

The cold wave continues to grip north and northwest India. In some places, the Indian Meteorological Department has also issued an orange alert and added those places will continue to experience cold wave conditions in the upcoming days. The shivering conditions and low visibility have made stepping out a risky endeavour for residents of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

IMD has predicted parts of Delhi, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab and western Rajasthan will experience dense fog in the next five days. According to the IMD reports, “Amid a cold wave prevailing in North India, Rajasthan’s Bikaner recorded a minimum temperature of 0°C and Madhya Pradesh’s Nowgong, Chhatarpur district recorded 0.2°C."

Here are some places in North India, where the temperature dropped to a single digit:

Churu, Rajasthan (0.0 degrees Celsius)

The entire Rajasthan is reeling under severe cold as the temperature has been recorded below the freezing point. On Friday night, Churu recorded 0.0 degrees Celsius, while the temperature at Pilani was 0.6 degrees Celsius.

Nowgong, Madhya Pradesh (0.2 degree Celsius)

The intense cold spell forced schools to shut down here. Following snowfall in Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the temperature was recorded at 0.2 degree Celsius in Madhya Pradesh’s Nowgong.

Ayanagar, Delhi (1.8 degrees Celsius)

The cold wave is posing challenges to the homeless and animals. The national capital recently recorded a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius, which is said to be the lowest in January in two years, making it cooler than several hill stations. The minimum temperature on Friday, in Delhi’s Ayanagar area, plunged to 1.8 degrees Celsius.

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh (4 degrees Celsius)

Fog and chilly weather also prevailed in the north and north-east regions of Madhya Pradesh, including Khajuraho, Gwalior and Sagar. While Gwalior recorded 4 degrees Celsius, Khajuraho saw a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Jaipur, Rajasthan (4.6 degrees Celsius)

Amid the icy conditions, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Jaipur were recorded at 17.7 and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Hisar, Haryana and Safdarjung, Delhi (4 degrees Celsius)

Hisar in Haryana also witnessed a minimum temperature of four degrees Celsius. The IMD issued a red alert in the Sirsa, Jind, Kurukshetra, Hisar, Ambala, and Rewari, districts of Haryana. Meanwhile, Delhi’s Safdarjung area too recorded the same temperature on Friday night.

