6 Mouth-Watering Dishes to Try in Goa

The state of Goa is well renowned for its stunning beaches, massive parties, music festivals and fiestas. Goa is also a culinary gem, influenced by a rich history and fusion of cultures. Influenced by Portuguese, South Indian, Konkani and other cuisines, Goa restaurants offer quite a distinct flavour palate. If you are planning a trip to this lovely place, don’t forget to try these dishes and beverages while you’re there.

Sanna

Sanna is a steamed rice cake. This simple but staple item is frequently served with pork vindaloo, while a sweet variant known as godachi sanna is cooked with jaggery. Ros Omelet

It is a combination of masala omelette, chicken curry and local bread. Ros means gravy or sauce in English. The omelette is dunked in a spicy gravy, which is made with onion, coconut milk, curry leaves, mustard seeds and spices. Pork Vindaloo

Pork Vindaloo is a fiery Goan dish cooked in little extra garlic, vinegar and chillies. This delectable dish has its origins in the Portuguese settlers of the early 18th century. Gadbad Ice Cream

Goa’s famous dessert is a combination of several ice cream flavours served with falooda, vermicelli, jelly, or jam on top. It is served in one of those tall jars. Gadbad ice cream serves as the best way to beat the summer heat in Goa. Prawn Balchao

This mouth-watering dish has a distinct taste and flavour which can be kept in the refrigerator for up to a month. Balchao is a pickle-like mixture. It tastes both spicy and sweet at the same time and has a tangy flavour.

6. Chicken Xacuti

It is one of Goan cuisine’s most well-known dishes. This tasty dish is flavoured with a variety of spices. To prepare this dish, poppy seeds, shredded coconut, and dried red chillies are needed.

