Home » News » Lifestyle » 6 Mouth-Watering Dishes to Try in Goa

6 Mouth-Watering Dishes to Try in Goa

Goa is also a culinary gem, influenced by a rich history and fusion of cultures. Influenced by Portuguese, South Indian, Konkani and other cuisines, Goa restaurants offer quite a distinct flavour palate. (Representational Image: PTI)
Goa is also a culinary gem, influenced by a rich history and fusion of cultures. Influenced by Portuguese, South Indian, Konkani and other cuisines, Goa restaurants offer quite a distinct flavour palate. (Representational Image: PTI)

If you are planning a trip to this lovely place, don’t forget to try these dishes and beverages while you’re there.

Advertisement
Lifestyle Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: June 21, 2022, 08:55 IST

The state of Goa is well renowned for its stunning beaches, massive parties, music festivals and fiestas. Goa is also a culinary gem, influenced by a rich history and fusion of cultures. Influenced by Portuguese, South Indian, Konkani and other cuisines, Goa restaurants offer quite a distinct flavour palate. If you are planning a trip to this lovely place, don’t forget to try these dishes and beverages while you’re there.

  1. Sanna
    Sanna is a steamed rice cake. This simple but staple item is frequently served with pork vindaloo, while a sweet variant known as godachi sanna is cooked with jaggery.
  2. Ros Omelet
    It is a combination of masala omelette, chicken curry and local bread. Ros means gravy or sauce in English. The omelette is dunked in a spicy gravy, which is made with onion, coconut milk, curry leaves, mustard seeds and spices.
  3. Pork Vindaloo
    Pork Vindaloo is a fiery Goan dish cooked in little extra garlic, vinegar and chillies. This delectable dish has its origins in the Portuguese settlers of the early 18th century.
  4. Gadbad Ice Cream
    Goa’s famous dessert is a combination of several ice cream flavours served with falooda, vermicelli, jelly, or jam on top. It is served in one of those tall jars. Gadbad ice cream serves as the best way to beat the summer heat in Goa.
  5. Prawn Balchao

Advertisement

This mouth-watering dish has a distinct taste and flavour which can be kept in the refrigerator for up to a month. Balchao is a pickle-like mixture. It tastes both spicy and sweet at the same time and has a tangy flavour.

6. Chicken Xacuti

RELATED NEWS

It is one of Goan cuisine’s most well-known dishes. This tasty dish is flavoured with a variety of spices. To prepare this dish, poppy seeds, shredded coconut, and dried red chillies are needed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on
Lifestyle Desk Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the world of fashion, food, health, travel, relationship, and more. From making the perfect ‘haldi’ face mask for that stubborn pimple to cooking the perfect ‘Coq au vin', know it all here.

first published: June 21, 2022, 08:55 IST