7 Beach Villas You Must Check-Out for Your Next Beach Vacay

Spring season is here and it won’t be long before summers will arrive. The scorching heat in parts of India serves as one of the main reasons when people decide on their perfect vacation destination. Most of the time, people are looking to run away from the scorching heat and often find a perfect destination in the coastal states, where they can spend maximum time on the beaches. However, one must also take note of their budget and if you wish to spend extravagantly, then you must stay in beach villas.

Here is a list of 7 beach villas that are perfect for ocean lovers:

1. Villa Majorelle, Pondicherry

Villa Majorelle is located on Serenity beach and offers a panoramic view of the Bay of Bengal to travellers. It is a great quaint spot that allows you to have some alone time and is not far enough from the city and allows you to witness the action. A large terrace with the dining area allows you to have some quality time while enjoying the view.

2. Ahilya By The Sea, Goa

Ahilya By The Sea is located in North Goa and has an area that spreads across three villas. The sea-facing rooms offer a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea. Ahilya By The Sea also has two pools, including an infinity pool to witness the sunrise.

3. Bungalow on the beach, Neemrana, Tamil Nadu

Bungalow on the beach is located on Coromandel Coast and offers a marvelous view of the Bay of Bengal. This beach villa was once home to a Danish Admiral in the 17th century, which is now converted into a luxury villa.

4. Marari Villas, Kerala

Marari Villas is located on the Marari beach in the Alappuzha district. You can choose from three different villas according to your specific needs. Each of these three villas has a private pool for you to enjoy your time.

5. Saffron Stays Aquamarina, Alibaug

Saffron Stays houses three wooden cottages and is situated on Nagaon beach. The wooden cottages offer a great view of the outdoor pools.

6. Coco Shambala, Sindhudurg

Coco Shambala is located in the Konkan district of Maharashtra and has a collection of four exquisite villas. The villas are sea-facing and offer a great view of the Arabian Sea. The place is perfect for a good weekend getaway.

7. Forest Holiday Homes, Goa

Forest Holiday Home is located on the Canacona beach and serves as a great spot for tourist vacations. You can enjoy the sunset from the backyard of this villa.

