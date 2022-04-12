7 Hacks to Book Cheap Flight Tickets

Flight travel is convenient and costly. You can avail cheap air travel, provided you master the art of booking tickets. Airlines often come up with exciting deals and offers, all you need to know is where and how to look. There are certain tricks one needs to be well-versed with to book tickets at a pocket-friendly price. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Early bird

Flight tickets generally get expensive as the departure date comes closer. Start researching early, and book tickets once your plan is in place. One has to observe when and how the rates go up and down. Identify that sweet spot when the prices get reasonable. Booking your tickets 2 to 3 months before your journey is the ideal way.

Be Flexible With Dates

Planning an air journey can get a lot easier considering you are flexible with the dates. The rates of flight tickets to a great extent depend on the time of the year you are travelling or the day of the week. If there are any holidays or festivals around the corner, the prices will be on the higher side very normally. Similarly, in mid-week, the rates are always cheaper than on the weekends. If you are flexible with the dates, you will get away cheaply.

Compare multiple search engines

Using a flight searching website is a must but don’t go ahead without drawing comparisons. Some search engines usually have higher rates as compared to others, this depends on their cut from the airline. At least compare two or three leading search engines like Google Flights and Skyscanner to find a flight at a convenient price.

Go incognito

Just like other websites, booking sites also store the previous search history and cookies from your browser. If you search a particular route again and again, the chances are that youn will see high prices. How to avoid it? Go incognito.

Use connecting flights or different routes

Instead of going directly, use an alternative route. Connecting flights or a bit longer route will be cheaper than flying directly. It is important that you are not only flexible with the dates but also the timings.

Take a look at your spam folder

Many times, travel aggregators send in great deals on your registered email addresses with promotional codes or slashed flight tickets. But these mails move directly to the spam folder, so keep checking the folder once in a while as it can save you a few bucks.

Are you a student?

Students with valid identification proof are eligible to avail of discounts for their air travel on various airlines. There are a few airlines that permit students to carry a few extra kilos in their check-in baggage, too.

