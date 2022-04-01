Ace up Your Romance Game by Spending Honeymoon at These Heavenly Places

Weddings can be exhausting. The numerous functions, heavy attires, jewellery, food, guests and standing on your toes for hours can make you feel tired. For this very reason, and also for a romantic time, the Honeymoon is there for the newly-wed couple. After spending days at the wedding functions and attending to guests, the couple doesn’t get enough time for each other. Honeymoon is the best time, a person can relax, spend some romantic moments, release stress and enjoy beautiful places with their partner.

If you are someone who is romantic and want to express their love in the most beautiful settings, then plan your honeymoon for these romantic locations this year.

Mauritius

Mauritius is said to be the heaven of Earth. The beautiful place offers a number of romantic activities which will surely make your partner impressed by your choice. Rent a private cruise in the evening and enjoy the mesmerising sunset in the middle of the sea. Visit the Pamplemousses Botanical Garden to spend a day living your filmy fantasy in between the giant water lilies.

Bali

The tropical paradise is a perfect place to spend those new days of companionship. The beaches of Bali, the green villages, water and luxury stay options will make your time even more romantic. You can plan a candlelight dinner at the beach resort and enjoy the sea view while having some intimate time with your partner. If you and your partner believe in adventure, then trek up Mount Batur and witness the breathtaking sunrise from the top. You can also have a romantic breakfast on top of an active volcano!

Maldives

The Maldives is said to be one of the most expensive honeymoon destinations in the world. However, it is worth every penny. It offers you to live on your own private island without any disturbance and crowd. The weather of Maldives is often pleasant throughout the year which makes it ideal for any season. You can try a couple spa to heal from all the tiredness you suffered during the wedding.

Paris

Paris is the city of love. The fashion city wants to make you go romantic with its lovely vibes and mesmerising sites. The magical tourist attraction Eiffel Tour is a must-visit place in Paris. Paris also has various fine-dining options with a romantic ambience and the peak of French culture. They say if you visit France, love like a French. You can also dine at the Eiffel Tower facing the sea and enjoy the lovely view.

Greece

Greece is a perfect postcard location with exceptionally beautiful places. The mythologically rich country has many significant places to visit with your partner to spend an amazing time. Enjoy a long walk with your spouse in the village of Karavastasi. You can also sail to a small island called Sifnos and spend a few nights at one of Greece’s best-kept secrets, Elies Resort.

