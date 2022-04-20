Andaman and Nicobar Islands Developing New Tourist Spots to Boost Footfall

The tourism sector across the globe, after grappling with the pandemic, is now making efforts to properly breathe again and get back on its feet. Not only that, these sectors are also digging up new prospects that will lead to a fortunate expansion.

Following suit is the Tourism Department of Andaman and Nicobar Administration which is now discovering and developing new attractions for tourists. The department is eyeing unexplored areas on the picturesque island and is channeling resources toward them, reported United News of India.

Tourism is one of the most contributing sectors when it comes to employment and revenue generation in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. To kickstart this makeover, Jitendra Narain, the Chief Secretary of the Andaman and Nicobar Administration voyaged across the South Andaman to explore new tourist spots on the island.

As per the report, among the new spots identified is the Sunset Point in the Manjeri area of South Andaman. The location, presenting a marvelous view of the sunset, will also offer various other facilities that will attract people, and subsequently proliferate tourism. The administration has arranged for things such as sit-outs and echo huts and has also adorned the place with flowers and paver blocks.

In addition, a few vantage points stretching from the Marine Park to Corbyn’s Cove will also undergo changes in order to make them more welcoming to tourists. Not only facilities, but various activities will also find a place in these newly discovered tourist spots. The administration believes that these upcoming places will reflect positively on rural tourism and will provide livelihood opportunities to local residents.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands have undergone other developments as well, resulting in the place becoming more accessible. This includes the Andaman and Nicobar Island Dweep Connectivity Programme, which is a 26 kilometres long stretch constructed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

