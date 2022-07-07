Andhra Pradesh Government to Invest in Eco-Tourism to Attract Tourists

Andhra Pradesh may soon become the hub of eco-tourism. According to a recent report, the state government of Andhra Pradesh is planning to develop four famous tourism spots into major eco-tourism centres by creating additional infrastructure for the tourists.

The Times of India reports that the existing Vanavihari eco-tourism spot in Maredumilli, which are Community Based Eco-Tourism (CBET) spots being managed by the forest department, will also be upgraded with new facilities. According to their website, Vanavihari is an initiative of the Government of Andhra Pradesh through its forest department. It is owned by Andhra Pradesh Forest Department and maintained by CBET in Maredumilli. The region in Andhra Pradesh is home to semi-evergreen trees, on terrains that form part of the Eastern Ghats.

The Times of India reports that the state’s tourism and forest department will come together to work on the new projects. Speaking to the national daily, AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) chairman A Vijayaprasada Reddy said they are working on plans to convert Pulicat, Nelapattu, Koringa and Papikondalu as “mega ecotourism centres" to attract tourists even from overseas.

It should be noted that Andhra Pradesh is home to some of the most stunning natural sights attracting tourists who are interested in exploring the flora and fauna of the region. Case in point, Maredumilli village in the state is home to magnificent waterfalls and lush greenery.

Jalatarangini Waterfalls, and Swarnadhara waterfalls are some of the attractions of the place. Nelapattu, located in the Tirupati district, is known for a bird sanctuary spread over nearly 1,500 acres. The region is known for the flamingo festival organised by the Andhra Pradesh government to promote tourism at the Pulicat Lake.

The report quoted an official of APTDC who revealed that the state government is planning to provide additional amenities to the tourists to make safe travel to these eco-tourism hubs.

