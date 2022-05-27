Asia's Five Most Haunted Locations

While some dismiss it as tales and fables, others cannot help but raise their eyebrows when they hear a spine-chilling, paranormal story.Although it all comes down to whether you believe in ghosts and spirits or not, there are places that contain a story within them, scary enough to make you challenge your belief system.

And what better area to spot such places than Asia? A land filled with cultures, cuisines, and traditions, Asia is home to some of the most horrifying fables that might keep you awake at night. So, let’s take a look at the five most haunted places on the largest continent in the world.

Bhangarh Fort, India

Hands down the most haunted place in the country, this 16th century fort challenges many scary places around the world for their position on the list. The fort and its vicinity are believed to have been mysteriously abandoned one day, and since then, it has been covered in the shackles of time and the tales that surround it. The authorities in the area have barred the public from going into the fort after dark.

The Forbidden City, China

Home to Chinese emperors for about five centuries, this city is now one of the most popular tourist sites, but only during the day. During the night, the public is strictly restricted from entering the premises of this city. The legend has it that a woman is heard crying inside the palaces, the existence of which dates back to the 1940s.

Old Changi Hospital, Singapore

The hospital was used as a medical facility for the wounded during the Second World War. The hospital was also used by the Japanese to contain prisoners of war. The facility was then abandoned in 1997, after which it has maintained a very spooky allure and is one of the most notoriously haunted places in Asia.

Lawang Sewu, Indonesia

Another building containing the stains of the imprisonment of war prisoners by the Japanese army, Lawang Sewu, is another haunted place that people make sure to keep away from. It was once the site of a bloody altercation between the Dutch and Indonesian forces. As the folklore goes, a young Dutch woman once committed suicide in the building and is believed to have roamed around the property since then.

Killing Tree, Cambodia

A site where a sign board reads, “Killing Tree Against Which Executioners Beat Children," the Killing Tree is one of the most haunted places in Asia. The tree is witness to the genocide by the Khmer Rouge, the communist party of Kampuchea. Many believe that the tormented souls of Cambodians, which included children, still haunt the place.

