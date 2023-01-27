Travel allows one to connect with nature, fulfill their sense of adventure, learn about new cultures, and escape the monotony of daily life. The way we travel and the industry dynamics have evolved significantly in recent years, especially for young adults like millennials and GenZ.

Backpacking, which involves independent, budget-friendly, and experiential travel, has become increasingly popular in recent years. Despite its growing popularity, there are still misconceptions surrounding backpacking that may make some hesitant to try it. In the past, a backpacker may have been thought of as a young, scruffy individual in baggy clothes carrying a worn backpack, but today, backpacking is accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds. The backpacking industry has entered the mainstream travel industry, creating a niche for budget-friendly and experiential travel. But unfortunately, there are still myths surrounding backpacking that make some apprehensive about the idea. Deep Banka, Chief Operating Office, Zostel, debunks some common backpacking myths.

MYTH: Backpacking is unsafe, especially for women

FACT: Backpacking is often deemed an unsafe way of travel, especially for women. While it is imperative that you do a background check on the destination you plan on travelling to, and some places may be less safe than others, irrespective of your gender, backpacking is safe when done right. Today, several female backpackers are busting this myth and exploring new places. To put things in perspective, around 80% of female travellers chose the solo travel or backpacking route in 2019, and this percentage has since increased further.

To cater to the growing number of female backpackers, players in the hospitality industry, particularly backpacker hostels, are leaving no stone unturned to ensure their valued female customers have a pleasant, safe, and enjoyable stay. They offer female-only dorm rooms in safe and comfortable environments at affordable prices. So, all you need to do is take the necessary precautions by doing your research and carrying minimal valuables, knowing the destination, and understanding and respecting the local laws or customs.

MYTH: Backpacking is solo travel, which is boring

FACT: Backpacking isn’t something that must be done solo. You can do it with your friends, partner, or siblings too. Besides, even if you go on a solo backpacking trip, you can be sure you’ll take home cherished memories. You could also be making lifelong friends along the way since backpacking gives you a chance to step out of your comfort zone and interact with individuals from different cultural backgrounds with whom you could bond over similar interests.

All these come with a one-of-a-kind vibe because, at backpacker hostels, you’ll find yourself enjoying marvellous sunsets alongside bonfires with music and dance, communal hikes with the friends you just met, game nights, and a lot more. At the end of the day, it’s all about community engagement and the opportunity to interact with people from different cultures and experience those traditions together. Even otherwise, solo travel or backpacking can be a way to rediscover yourself, rejuvenate, and gather valuable experiences in life.

MYTH: Hostels aren’t hygienic or maintained well

FACT: One of the perks of backpacking is staying at hostels where you can meet new people and make friends, recharge yourself, and even network professionally. Today, backpacking hostels are vibrant, cosy, hygienic, and well-maintained spaces that offer one-of-a-kind, memorable experience.

Further, most backpacker hostels offer freshly prepared food at their quaint in-house cafes, tidy rooms, a variety of room types, common rooms with plenty of games and books, and outdoor spaces, all at affordable prices. Backpacking hostels come with a ‘less is more’ philosophy while providing incredible experiences, and given that they are present in countless destinations, you can choose from multiple options. All in all, they are a safe space for the travel community.

As Danish author Hans Christian Andersen once said, “To travel is to live," and backpacking offers you a chance to do just that. It fuels the spirit of travelling and is gradually emerging as the number one choice for several travellers across the world. All you need to do is pick a destination, book your stay or transport, pack your bags, and just go.

