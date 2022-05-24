Beat The Heat With These Quick Weekend Getaways From Delhi

While Dilli Ki Sardi attracts travellers from every corner of the country, the summer season in the national capital that comes with the rising temperatures and scorching heat makes even the Delhiites run towards the hill stations. The best part about Delhi is its brilliant location, which makes the hill stations easily accessible for people in Delhi. In fact, people from different states first travel to the national capital to reach the hilly destination, as it is well connected and offers the best commute to every location. So if you are looking to spare a weekend and willing to beat the heat, then here is a list of destinations that are perfect for a weekend getaway from Delhi.

Nainital

The weather is just perfect for exploring the serenity of different lakes in Nainital, which is located at a distance of 286 KM from Delhi. Apart from the magnificent view of the lush green hills, Nainital also has a high-altitude zoo, which is home to many hilly terrain wildlife, making it a perfect destination even for children to relish.

Ranikhet

Blessed with natural beauty, this pretty hill station offers you relaxing views of mesmerising flora and fauna. It is just 8 hours away from the national capital and will also amaze you with its amusement parks, besides the captivating nature walks. The best part about this less crowded destination is that the maximum temperature on its hottest day goes up to 23 degrees Celsius.

Dharamshala

As the name suggests, this hilly town is home to the spiritualcenterof Tibetan Buddhism. If you are interested in exploring the culture, then you must visit the area. You will find several Buddhist monasteries in the city. Apart from the monasteries, Dharamshala is the best when it comes to tasting authentic Buddhist food.

Auli

Apart from being a sight for sore eyes, Auli is a prime location for adventure sports lovers. It offers a range of sports, including skiing in winter and the longest cable car ride in summer. People with a spiritual bent can seek blessings at Joshimath Temple, which is dedicated to the Deity of Lord Badri Visha. Its distance from Delhi makes it a much-loved destination, as it is just 82 km away from the national capital.

Dalhousie

Surrounded by scenic snow-capped mountains, Dalhousie will surely intrigue you throughout the weekend. Besides its enchanting views and breathtaking mountains, Dalhousie also has many adventure sports to thrill you.