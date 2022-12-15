Best Indian Destinations To Visit During Winters

Winter months are perfect to go on that yearly family vacation that you have promised your loved ones. Pleasant weather, beautiful scenery and tranquil surroundings make for an amazing combination to decide where you want to go. Here are some of the best destinations to go to during winter in the country:

Goa

Stunning beaches, watersports and pleasant weather with temperatures dropping down to the mid-20s make Goa one of the best destinations during winter. Not only can you enjoy the tranquil beaches but also explore various cities along the coast all day long without being tired.

Rajasthan

Beautiful destinations like Jaipur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer, and low temperatures make Rajasthan a great choice for the winter tour. Breathtaking forts, scenic lakes, and tasty cuisine are some of the big draws while on a tour of the state.

Rann of Kutch

The popular Rann Utsav is in full swing and what better time to visit than during the festival? The festival begins at the start of November and goes on until the end of February. A tent city is set up near the Gateway to Rann Resort at Dhordo for visitors. Along with hundreds of luxury tents, visitors can enjoy the local food and handicraft stalls. Activities include camel cart rides, ATV rides, paramotoring, rifle shooting, kids’ entertainment zone, spa treatments, and cultural shows.

Andaman Islands

Radhanagar Beach, Cellular Jail, Ross Island and Elephant beach are some of the many tourist spots to visit in the Andaman Islands. Light and music show at the Cellular Jail about the history of the place and various freedom fighters in addition to the scenic beaches and adventure sports like scuba diving make \Andamans a happening destination.

Kerala

Rich in culture, great weather, tranquil stretches of backwaters and beautiful beaches make Kerala a great tourist destination during the winters. Colourful festivals, exotic cuisine, Ayurveda retreats and classical art forms have helped Kerala become a popular national destination of tourism.

