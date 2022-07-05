Bhutan to Re-Open Borders for International Tourists in September

Bhutan will finally reopen its borders for international tourists from September 23. It is the first time the country is allowing tourists from around the world to enter since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The small Himalayan country bordered by India and China is ready to revamp its economy. It is known for its natural beauty and ancient Buddhist culture closed its border to tourists in March 2020, when Bhutan reported its first COVID-19 case.

The Tourism Ministry of Bhutan said the sector will be undergoing a revamp, which will focus on three key areas. The key focus will be on the infrastructure and services, tourists’ travel experiences, and environmental impact.

Advertisement

Bhutanese Foreign Minister, Dr Tandi Dorji has said that COVID-19 has allowed the country to rest and rethink how the sector can be best structured and operated. He also mentioned that this step is taken for not only the country’s economic benefits but also social as well while keeping carbon footprints low. “In the long run, our goal is to create high-value experiences for visitors, and well-paying and professional jobs for our citizens," added Dorji.

Among the changes are revised standards for service providers, including hotels, guides, tour operators, and drivers, which will soon be subjected to a more robust certification process before they can engage tourists. Employees will be required to participate in skilling and reskilling programmes where necessary to boost service quality.

Bhutan will also take measures to keep the country carbon-negative and a green destination for tourists, amid climate change.

The country is increasing the Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) for tourists from 65 USD (US dollar) per person per night to 200 USD. It will go towards activities that promote carbon-neutral tourism. Indian tourists will pay a previously stipulated fee, which will be revised, at a later date.

At the same time, the Minimum Daily Package Rate (MDPR) will also be removed. With this, tourists will have the flexibility to engage service providers directly and pay for their services accordingly.

Advertisement

“Our strategy for the revamp of the tourism sector brings us back to our roots, of ‘High Value, Low Volume’ tourism, where we meet the needs of tourists while protecting our people, culture, values, and environment. Tourism is a strategic and valuable national asset, one that does not only impact those working in the sector but all Bhutanese. Ensuring its sustainability is vital to safeguarding future generations," said Dorji Dhradhul, Director General of the Tourism Council of Bhutan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.