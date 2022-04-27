Cambodia: Best Places to Explore the Country’s Culture

Cambodia is a cultural hotspot. From temples to beaches to rivers and more, Cambodia has innumerable tourist attraction spots for one to visit. The best way to explore the culture of a place is to visit the local marketplaces and temples. As a tourist, the local markets give you a taste of what their everyday life in the place looks like. From lovely street food and local cuisine to handcrafted artifacts, toys and clothing, one gets to explore everything.

Here are some of the most famous places in Cambodia you should definitely visit:

Siem Reap Night Market

It also goes by the name Angkor Night Market and as the name suggests, it is located in Siem Reap Sivutha Street. The market is famous for the local fast food and is always found bustling with tourists. Angkor Wat

Angkor Wat comes in the list of the world’s must-see ancient sites. The archeological park is near SIem Reap and the temple city is the most famous tourist spot in Cambodia. The place was built between 802 and 1432 by the Khmer Kings, the city still holds a story in it. It was the largest city in the world during medieval times. The temple of Angkor Wat is the largest temple in the world. Russian Market

The Phsar Toul Tom Phoung or the Russian Market is a place where local handicrafts are available in abundance. If you wish to take a souvenir, this is the perfect place to get one. The market is situated in Phnom Penh. Kratie River

The Kratie river is spread along the banks of Mekong and is a prime destination for tourists for one reason – the Kratie river dolphins (also called Irrawaddy dolphins). Boat tours are arranged for tourists to watch these endangered dolphins play around in the water. Tourism has helped in preserving them in a huge way. Phnom Penh Night Market

This market is popular amongst the younger crowd due to its happening and funfair kind of feel. Lots of food and shopping along with live performances make it an energetic place and it’s always a delight to visit this night market.

