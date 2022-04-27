Cannes Film Festival 2022: From Mediterranean Coast to Underwater Museums, Things to Do in Cannes

Summers are here and so is our desire to spend a calming vacation. If you are done with the usual hill station getaways, there is always Europe. France makes the top of the list if you are planning on a European vacation. Cannes, the beautiful city in the French Riveria, remains a favourite. It will be will be teeming with global artists and tourists in May, thanks to the famous International Cannes Film Festival.

However, Cannes is more than just a place for celebrities and paparazzi. If you have the money to splurge and treat yourself to a luxurious French summer vacation, Cannes is the perfect place to begin. Chic sun lounger-striped beaches and liner-sized yachts moored at the port make for a perennial Cannes scenery.

One of the latest additions to Cannes tourist attractions is an underwater museum that opened last year. After four years, British underwater artist Jason deCaires Taylor created the sculptures, forming his first installation in the Mediterranean. The underwater art installation comprises portraits of locals, ranging from an 80-year-old local fisherman to a nine-year-old primary school student. The sculptures are situated at a depth of up to three meters and weigh around 12 tons each. Take a dive into the Mediterranean and view these fascinating new areas.

Another classic Cannes tourist attraction is its quintessential multi-starred hotels and couture shops lining the iconic Bolevard de la Croisette. The area may be mostly occupied by the rich and famous, but anyone can enjoy strolling the palm-shaded promenade at night, when the twinkling bright lights highlight the area.

The street also features views of the Baie de Cannes and nearby Esterel mountains making your summer getaway all the more memorable and postcard-esque.

The seafront hotel palaces dazzle in all their stunning art deco glory, and you could probably use one of the rooms in these hotels to get the most out of your trip.

