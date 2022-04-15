Caravan Tourism: An Incredible Way to Make your Vacation Even More Special

Caravan tourism is gaining immense popularity among Indian tourists. After roads to all destinations opened with Covid-19 relaxations, people are packing their bags and heading out to travel. While some like their authentic travel of opting for a car, visiting tourist places and coming back home, some like to experiment with their trip. Others like making a monotonous simple trio into an adventurous one by giving it an interesting twist. This time, this twist is Caravan.

The caravan is a concept of building a house on wheels. In a bus, a tiny house is built with an operational kitchen, washroom, and comfortable bedroom. It can be taken to places without giving a thought about renting a hotel room. The Ministry of Tourism has started various initiatives in different states to promote caravan tourism. Let’s look at the interesting concept which is gaining momentum and becoming popular among people.

Why caravan?

India is witnessing a demand for eco, adventure, wildlife and pilgrimage tourism. However, not all places have developed well to provide tourists with well-equipped and good accommodation options. Keeping this point in view, caravan tourism has the potential to boost tourism in such places. Even in remote areas, people can stay and enjoy the beauty without the worry of finding a roof.

COVID-19 has increased the worry about people exposed to crowds. In traditional hotel setup and public transport, people have to meet a lot of people which increases the chance of infection. To prevent exposure to the outside world, people are now going for caravans which are safer, intimate and provide you with your personal space.

Caravans are comfortable and provide you with end-to-end connectivity and flexibility which tourism is all about. People travel for leisure and at that time if they are getting a vehicle that makes them cover the long-distance with comfort then what’s better than that.

What are caravan parks?

Caravans can’t be parked anywhere. They need a safe place where the vehicle can stay overnight without the worry of security issues. Caravan Parks are those places. Caravan parks are special parks that are set up solely for the purpose of parking caravans overnight. They take up a huge space with boundary fencing so that no infiltrator can enter the area.

What Caravan options does India have?

Many Indian states have started their Caravan programmes which are a great way to boost tourism in the state. Madhya Pradesh is one of the first states to introduce caravan tourism in India in 2020 under a special campaign called ‘intezaar khatam hua’. Apart from this, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan and many other states can be explored on wheels. From government-owned to private players, there are multiple caravan companies that will provide you with once in a lifetime experience.

