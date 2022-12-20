Christmas 2022: 5 Places For Your Last-Minute Christmas Plans

Been busy with work the entire December and now that your boss is going on their annual leave, you have started looking out for places to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s. Well, we know with advance bookings, revellers have already booked a slot. Fret not, we have you covered. We have compiled a list comprising five places where you can spend Christmas and New Year’s without having to worry about prior bookings.

Welcomhotel, Shimla

Tucked away in an unexplored village with experiential stays, lush green expanse and breath-taking views of the hills, Welcomhotel Shimla is the ideal getaway destination for those wanting to reconnect with Nature. The hotel offers a great view of the green splendour with all 47 rooms and suites overlooking the picturesque Mashobra valley. The views are panoramic and unparalleled. The building is laid out to receive maximum natural light and all guest room windows are designed at very specific angles to receive incessant sunlight from dusk to dawn.

Christmas packages are valid from December 23rd to 25th. Key Inclusions are Buffet Breakfast, Hi Tea, Eclectic Dinner Buffet on 23rd and 25th, Gala Dinner on 24th with premium beverages and live entertainment, WiFi

Kuai Kitchen, Mumbai

Kuai Kitchen is a delivery-only casual dining establishment. It aims to be the go-to place for great and reasonably-priced Asian food. An affordable fine-dining experience is wonderfully encapsulated by KUAI Kitchen. They are a fast-service restaurant that offers sushi, dim sum, and oriental cuisine. The restaurant is charming and comfortable, with street art-inspired wall graffiti, and it is well-lit. Perfect cosy spot for Christmas Eve.

Lollo Rosso in Anjuna, Goa

Lollo Rosso is a visual pleasure, nestled among thick vegetation in Anjuna’s interior and gazing over a picturesque rice field. A much-appreciated flash of colour is provided by the bar area, which has a tropical jungle motif and is decorated in earthy tones with naga bamboo furnishings. A dreamlike gastronomic experience is put in motion by the vibrant green plants within, which contrast well with the lush greens of the palm and other fruit-bearing trees outside. Lollo Rosso, Anjuna, Goa is bringing its Christmas-themed bar to Anjuna (through December 31). Go for lights, fun decorations, and seasonal drinks like Swadika — a set of honey vanilla, Thai Mango, Avocado Shichimi, and Blue Pea Rice with Coconut & Thai Mango.

Café Corra, Mumbai

Cafe Corra brings the tropical flavor of Bali to the heart of the city with its breezy, picturesque vintage wood, bamboo, and greens decor. An open coffee bar is aesthetically pleasing. The menu features Italian, Asian, and Continental dishes, including the chilli oil omelette, pizzas, burgers, chicken dimsums, edamame truffle drop, espresso tiramisu, and the ultimate brookie. Combine these with the Babyccino coffee or the Vietnamese cold brew latte for the ideal relaxed afternoon. This beloved Bali-themed restaurant goes as big on holiday decorations as they do on Christmas tree DIY and decoration. A massive Christmas tree, decorations, truckloads of tinsel, and 10,000 twinkling lights provide a glitzy backdrop for holiday lunches and dinners. The restaurant also offers holiday pies and cakes to go for home feasts.

Hotel Centre Point - Navi Mumbai

Centre Point Navi Mumbai is located in Turbhe, an ideal location for getting away from the hustle and bustle of the city life. It houses a restaurant, a 24-hour front desk, and room service, as well as free WiFi throughout the property. Guests can use the property’s shared lounge, business center, and currency exchange. The hotel will provide guests with air-conditioned rooms offering a desk, an electric tea pot, a minibar, a safety deposit box, a flat-screen TV and a private bathroom with a shower. A buffet breakfast is available each morning at the accommodation.

