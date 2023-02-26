Common Myths About Pet Care New Fur Parents Should Avoid

If you are a new pet parent, you are likely to come across various suggestions on the best way to take care of your fur baby. But, they are not always accurate. There’s a chance that you will come across conflicting information that can be quite misleading. You just want to keep your pet healthy which means you need to educate yourself about the best practices about taking care of your dog or cat.

So, if you are trying to figure out fact from fiction, we have curated a list to bust some common myths around pet care.

Advertisement

My dog’s paw pads are heat resistant

False! In fact, just the opposite is true. The paw pads of your canine are very sensitive to both hot and cold weather. Hence, in extreme temperatures, make sure to keep them protected. If you are taking your dog out for a walk, make them walk on the grass or shaded pavements. You can also consider using dog shoes, or paw protectors during summer and winter.

Dogs eat grass because of indigestion

Absolutely not! Contrary to popular belief, your pup does not munch on grass because they have an upset stomach or are nauseous. Lack of a nutritious diet can be one of the reasons. It could also be their way of getting rid of intestinal parasites. Do not encourage your dog to eat grass as it will expose them to fertilisers and pesticides among other harmful chemicals.

Indoor pets do not need a visit to the vet

Advertisement

Your dog may be healthier than the stray ones, but that does not mean they are free from infections and diseases. Just like us, their genetics, hormones, diet and exercise make a major impact on health. Even if your pet does not leave the house, you do. You can unknowingly bring a plethora of germs from the outside which can put them at risk of diseases. Make sure you do frequent visits to the vet.

Feeding them with human food is alright

Advertisement

It’s a big no. Every fur baby is different and has different nutritional needs- depending on their age, breed, and health condition. Do not feed your dog with fried food, berries, chocolates or alcohol. You can check with your vet on what kind of food to give and the nutrients required by your pet.

There’s no need to brush my dog’s teeth

There is absolutely a need to brush your dog’s teeth every day to prevent tooth decay. It is not emphasised enough, but oral health is equally important for your pets. Proper dental care will help avoid tooth loss, decay and other issues. If neglected, this could lead to bacterial infection that may have an adverse effect on their health. Invest in a good brush or make appointments with your vet to give your pet some dental cleaning.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here