Crystal Blue Water And White Sandy Shores, Here Are Malaysia's Top 5 Beautiful Beaches

Known for its rainforests and vibrant cities, Malaysia is home to some of the most wonderful beaches in Asia. Malaysian beaches promise to welcome you with stunning views and leave you with some beautiful everlasting memories. From the pristine white sands and crystal blue waters of the east coast to the lush green beaches of the west, Malaysia has a collection of more than 800 islands and beaches. Some of them are the Langkawi islands, Perhentian islands, Coral beach and Batu Ferringhi beach.

These places will entertain you with a variety of amazing activities including jet skiing, snorkelling, kayaking, banana boat rides and others. So, if you are looking for a great getaway to Malaysia, check out the list of the top 5 beaches to explore here:

Perhentian beach

Perhentian beach is located in a group of small islands on the South China Sea, off the coast of the state of Terengganu. The islands are known for their clear waters and lush tropical forests. Visitors can enjoy activities such as snorkelling, diving and island hopping. The islands are also home to a variety of marine life, including turtles and sharks.

Coral beach

Coral beach is situated on the island of Pulau Perhentian, which is part of a group of islands located off the coast of the state of Terengganu. The beach is known for its beautiful coral reefs and clear waters that are home to a diverse array of marine life, including turtles and colourful tropical fish. The coral beach is the perfect spot for a romantic getaway and to enjoy some fun activities with plenty of delicious local food. Visitors can also rent a jet ski to explore the neighbouring bays of the island.

Monkey Bay beach

Located on the west coast of the Tioman Islands, Monkey Bay is a small Malaysian beach paradise with calm waters and lush rainforest surroundings. It is a secluded bay that is known for its beautiful scenery and clear waters. The beach is surrounded by lush tropical forests and is home to a variety of wildlife, including monkeys, which give the bay its name. It is one of the most popular snorkelling spots.

Cenang beach

Located on the island of Langkawi, off the west coast of Malaysia, Cenang beach is a delight. The beach is a popular spot for swimming, sunbathing and water sports such as jet skiing and parasailing. Visitors can also take a cable car to the top of Mount Mat Cincang for a panoramic view of the island.

Batu Ferringhi beach

Batu Ferringhi beach is also home to a variety of restaurants, bars, and shops, as well as night markets where visitors can shop for souvenirs and local handicrafts. Nearby, there are also some cultural and historical sites such as the Kek Lok Si Temple and the Penang National Park.

