Curious To Know About Kintsugi After Watching Pathaan? Read About This Age-Old Japanese Art Form

Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback to the big screen with his blockbuster film Pathaan, which was released towards the end of January. In the film, SRK plays a RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent. As the story progresses, Khan is seen telling his supervisor, played by Dimple Kapadia, that he has taken up Kintsugi as his hobby. No wonder the mention of this age-old Japanese art form in the film has left many fans eager to know more about it.

So, what is Kintsugi? The Japanese technique of kintsugi, which involves using gold to repair shattered ceramics, is based on the notion that by accepting defects and imperfections, you may produce a work of art that is stronger and more beautiful. Every break is different, and the 400-year-old method actually emphasizes the scars as a feature of the design rather than a default. The art form is used as a metaphor in real life. It teaches us to accept flaws and emerge stronger than ever in life.

The Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi, which emphasizes acceptance of impermanence, transience, and the beauty found in simplicity, is closely related to the art of Kintsugi. Wabi-sabi is an appreciation of nature’s powers as well as its physical creations, which serve as a constant reminder that nothing stays forever.

In Japan, Kintsugi became popular between the late 16th and early 17th centuries. It has been believed that, once upon a time, in the Muromachi era, Ashikaga Yoshimitsu, the third Shogun or leader, had reportedly broken his favourite tea bowl. The bowl was special and irreplaceable. Therefore, he sent it to China for replacement or repair rather than tossing it out. The artisans in China repaired the bowl with metal staples that held the bowl’s components in place. The leader, however, thought it was neither useful nor attractive. Instead, the Shogun had his own craftsmen discover a way to use the shattered, damaged object in order to create something lovely while not hiding the scars. Thus, kintsugi was invented.

In the movie, which has brought Kintsugi back to the limelight, Shah Rukh Khan’s character proposes the idea of bringing together such soldiers who have been disposed of due to some injury or trauma.

