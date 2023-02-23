Dawki To Mawlynnong: Must Visit Places in Meghalaya

India has numerous unexplored destinations. It might take us a lifetime to see every corner of the country. The Northeastern states are the least travelled parts of the country. In a quiet corner lies the state of Meghalaya, known as the abode of clouds. Once you enter the state, it transports you to a different world altogether. It is a beautiful state known for its waterfalls, caves, pristine lakes and rivers. Meghalaya is just the place for you if you are looking for some adventure or just a relaxing vacation with friends and family this summer. It’s the ideal time to enjoy the charms of the state.

Here are a few places you can explore on your tour:

Cherrapunjee: It is renowned all over the world for having the world’s highest rainfall. It is a place to experience the monsoons, set against the backdrop of breathtaking scenery. A truly aesthetic corner of northeast India is just waiting to be discovered and explored. Apart from its rains, Cherrapunjee is also known for its caves, fossils, waterfalls, and living root bridges.

Dawki: It is best known for the fascinating Umngot River, also known as the Dawki River, which has so clear water that it could be mistaken for see-through glass. This border town in Meghalaya attracts a large number of water sports enthusiasts all year. Boating on the Umngot River is a popular activity for tourists. The crystal-clear water and peaceful surroundings will provide you with a relaxing experience.

Umiam Lake: The lake is well known for adventure sports and it’s a perfect picnic spot. Many even go camping on the island of Umiam Lake. Many adventurous activities are available, such as hiking, rock climbing, rappelling, zip-lining, and many others. Large trees and scenic beauty abound the lake. With its calm surroundings, the sounds of singing birds, the gentle cold wind, and the lovely houseboats, it can also make for the ideal relaxed vacation.

Shillong: This is the state capital of Meghalaya, and is also known as the ‘Scotland of the East.’ It is famous for its vibrant marketplaces. Shillong’s Bara Bazar is one such example. The bazaar is set among hills and pine trees and is full of local artwork, Meghalayan textile works, handicrafts, and souvenirs.

Mawlynnong: This village is known as ‘God’s Own Garden’ and was named the ‘cleanest village in Asia’ in 2003. The Living Root Bridge of Nohwet is a well-known tourist attraction in Mawlynnong. It is one of the most beautiful examples of traditional Meghalayan architecture. The bridge connects villages in the steep mountains to the towns.

