Travel Destinations That Are Perfect for Solo Travel in 2023

Do you enjoy creating your own travel plans, detest the iterating involved in travelling with others or a group, enjoy travelling at your whim, and are content travelling alone? If so, make sure to save these locations, which are stunning, secure, simple to visit, and host some of the world’s friendliest people!

Netherlands

One of the simplest destinations to travel alone is the Netherlands. If you schedule your vacation around April, you’ll have the chance to explore beautiful tulip fields, ride a bike through Amsterdam, and more. If it’s your first solo trip and you don’t like the notion of staying at a hotel alone, there are plenty of hostels you can choose from, and the locals are pleasant.

Advertisement

Austria

Austria is the country you should visit if you enjoy the arts and culture, especially if you are travelling alone because it is simple to get around, the people are kind, and there are lots of young people in the area. The location is excellent for adventure sports as well.

Iceland

Another location that is welcoming and safe for solitary travellers is Iceland. For those who enjoy being outside, this destination is a must because it has it all—volcanoes, glacier walks, caverns, and national parks. According to the Global Peace Index survey, it is also the world’s most tranquil nation.

ALSO READ: Planning a Trip to Bali? These 5 Spots Must Be On Your Checklist

Advertisement

Japan

If you’re interested in a solitary journey, Japan is incredibly lovely and inviting. Planning a trip is simple here, from island hopping to Kyoto’s renowned bullet trains. As a result of the lack of pushiness and clinginess among residents, Japan is praised as one of the safest destinations in the world for female tourists.

Mexico

Advertisement

Mexico has been a longtime romantic destination for lone travellers, and for good reason too. Here, it’s simple to go backpacking by yourself and have an unforgettable experience. Mexico offers it all: a highly rich culture, delectable cuisine, some of the best travel experiences in the world, and friendly people.

New Zealand

If you want to enjoy the great outdoors while travelling alone, pick New Zealand. This place’s cliff-side scenery will wow you. Discover fjords, rainforests, whale watching, and more while in New Zealand. New Zealand has also been rated as the world’s safest nation for women in a number of polls.

ALSO READ: Tick Off These 5 Budget-Friendly International Destinations Close To India

Scotland

Scotland’s natural beauty is unrivalled. And if it were up to me, I’d like to enjoy Scotland’s beauty on my own terms and at my own leisure rather than with others. It really is that lovely and welcoming. The inhabitants are especially delightful because of their Scottish humour. Additionally, it is a highly safe location for solitary exploration and solo vacation celebration.

Switzerland

When visiting Switzerland, travel alone and by rail. All you need is a Swiss Travel Pass, which is entertaining because it also grants you unrestricted travel on buses, boats, and other means of transportation. There is a lot to do here, including exploring stunning landscapes, lovely cities, the majestic Alps, and more.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here