Travel Diaries: 5 Offbeat Hidden Gems in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh’s beauty has inspired many poets, painters, and writers over the years. Many cities and towns, such as Shimla, Manali, Kullu, and Dharamsala, are regarded as some of India’s best hill stations and are popular with tourists all year. Due to their immense popularity, however, these hill stations are always crowded and may appear even busier than metro cities yet there are many hidden and undiscovered gems in Himachal in Himachal that most people are unaware of. Here is the list of some of these locations below:

Renuka Ji

Renukaji, one of Himachal’s best-kept secrets, has breathtaking architectural sites and the Renuka Lake, whose beauty is said to reflect the image of God. Renukaji is the largest lake in Himachal Pradesh, and the various natural and man-made structures that surround it make it a must-see for visitors.

Karsog Valley

Beautiful apple orchards, pine and deodar trees, and sweet-smelling air, as well as lush greenery and ideal, cool weather. What’s not to like about a place like this? Karsog Valley provides all of this and more, making it an ideal off-beat getaway in Himachal Pradesh that will satisfy your desire to visit unexplored places in India.

Kalpa

Kalpa, one of Himachal Pradesh’s largest districts, is a great place to visit for some stunning scenery, beautiful apple orchards, and the most amazing view of the Kinnaur Kailash mountain. Spend time here by drinking endless cups of tea and eating hot Maggi or taking long walks through the dense green foliage.

Chitkul

It is the last village on the Indo-Tibetan border and the last place in the country where you don’t need a permit to visit is one of Himachal Pradesh’s hidden gems. Chitkul is a lovely hamlet with breathtaking views, serene calm, and breathtaking sites that will warm your heart!

Shoja

Shoja, one of the most beautiful places in Himachal Pradesh, is a hidden gem you’ll want to return to. The area has several hostels for backpackers to relax and unwind in, and its breathtaking beauty makes it a must-see, especially if you enjoy nature.

