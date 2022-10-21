Diwali 2022: Visit These Places in India For A Unique Diwali

After being burdened with the challenges of professional and personal lives, all it takes is a vacation to a beautiful destination to refresh one’s mind. As the festival season kick-offs, the spirit to celebrate and break the monotony of job routine magnifies. As travellers now a days seek unique experiences, we have curated a list of adventurous and distinct places to visit across India.

Deltin Royale in Goa

Asia’s largest gaming and entertainment destination, offers an incredible gaming experience, as well as live entertainment and buffet meals. It is one of the most luxurious places to visit during this time of the year as they have a blend of gaming and entertainment. It holds close to 1000 gaming spectacular facilities that leaves guests with a remarkable gaming experience. This holiday season, experience live entertainment lined up with a spectacular fun gaming along with a lot more captivating experiences at the resort. It is an apt escape from the harsh cold winter climate.

Advertisement

The Vertigo - High Dine Restaurant in Lonavala

It is not every day, that you get to experience a lip smacking meal at 160 feet above the ground. Well, this is one-of-a-kind experience in Lonavala amidst breath-taking views. A range of cuisine is served which is finely curated by an expert and a veteran chef. A group of 24 guests can sit at 160 feet in the air and cherish a meal. Surrounded by waterfalls, lush green hills, and Sahayadri valleys this is an out-of-the-ordinary luxurious and exquisite dining experience.

Bandhavgarh Tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh

Bandhavgarh Tiger reserve is located in the eastern Satpura hill range of Umaria and Katni districts. Surrounded by hills, valleys, rivers, marshes and meadows, it boasts of diverse vegetation. Apart from tigers, as many as 34 species of mammals have been listed and nearly 260 species of birds and 70 species of butterflies reside here. Adding thrill to this experience, one can also avail the accommodation facility available in the forest colony.

Advertisement

Bir Billing – Paragliding Capital of India

Know for its Tibetan roots, Bir is a favourite spot for aerial sports activities. It is the paragliding capital of India and Asia’s second-best paragliding site. The place offers the perfect adrenaline rush as one can hop from one adventure sports to another. It is also home to several Buddhist monasteries and a large stupa. Additionally, this place has some exceptional cafes to explore, tea garden to visits, a film school and a Tibetan colony to explore.

Advertisement

Atmantan Wellness Resort in Pune

Advertisement

Nestled on a crystal hill, overlooking the pristine Mulshi lake, Atmantan is the ultimate wellness getaway for the atma- soul, mana-mind and tann-body. This exceptional resort is a one-of-a-kind destination for reconnecting with yourself, revitalizing your body and refreshing your mind. It offers spa facilties, yoga, ayurveda, fitness, detox and meditation . This luxury wellness resort is an apt getaway from the monotony of stressful and chaotic routine.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here