Sustainable tourism is gaining popularity among Indian travelers as they become more conscious of the negative impact of over-tourism on destinations. Many are choosing to travel closer to home, using public transportation and renting bicycles to reduce their carbon footprint. According to a 2022 Sustainable Travel Research Report from an online travel agency, 91% of Indian travelers plan to travel more sustainably in the next year, an increase of 15% from 2021. Additionally, 94% consider sustainable travel to be a crucial aspect of their travel plans and 68% feel that news about climate change has influenced their mindset towards sustainable tourism options. Rikant Pittie, Co-founder, EaseMyTrip explains how sustainable tourism is shaping travel.

The essence of sustainable travel

Some of us may not be aware, but air travel is now one of the least sustainable modes of transportation, producing unrivaled quantities of greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, several data points indicate that mass tourism poses a danger to the ecological resilience of numerous isolated locations throughout the globe.

Sustainable travel entails environmentally conscious, long-term tourism that does not degrade the natural environment. Such travel choices reduce the detrimental effects of tourism on the local ecology and social fabric. Ideally, the event stimulates the local economy and benefits the surrounding region. As awareness of this notion grows, 80% of Indian travelers claim to have stayed in a sustainable hotel last year, while 69% report that they actively seek out information on a property’s sustainability initiatives before booking.

Why sustainable tourism is a win-win for customers and corporates

Everywhere you go, sustainability is the main topic of conversation, from kitchen tables to executive suites. The global epidemic has prompted a pause for reflection and a reorganization of methods. It has given companies the breathing room they need to introduce new ideas, shake things up, and switch to more environmentally friendly practices. Brands in the tourism industry will have an opportunity to promote their latest eco-friendly and immersive services. As a result, it’s important for vacationers to take better care of the environment when they’re on the road. The travel industry has sustainability in mind, so it’s on the lookout for new and creative ways to reinvest in towns and landmarks.

How to intrinsically imbibe a sustainable mindset

The journey toward sustainability is a lengthy one, yet even modest efforts may have significant outcomes. A few simple practices, such as consuming food sourced locally, reducing one’s use of plastic waste, making use of the public transportation system, showing respect for native flora and fauna, selecting eco-friendly operators and accommodations, and purchasing souvenirs made locally, will go a long way toward reducing one’s impact on the environment. Other strategies include preparing ahead of time, varying travel destinations in order to go off the usual road, remaining at a single location for a longer period of time, and—most crucially—acting and behaving like a local. When you travel sustainably, you may get a deeper understanding of the places you visit and the world in which you find yourself.

The parting perception: Sustainability needs to be a staple

There is still a substantial portion of customers who are unfamiliar with this notion, despite the fact that travelers are growing interested in eco-conscious locations and lodging. It would be beneficial if we made more information accessible to a larger audience. Clearly articulating environmental policies, action plans, and governance frameworks to support sustainability across all core company operations may benefit the industry significantly. Acquainting customers with these practices will result in the evolution of demand patterns, which will improve the industry’s ability to serve people and the environment. The tourism sector is well positioned to initiate this circle of mutual benefit for companies, customers, and the environment.

