Enjoy Hot Air Balloon Rides at Srinagar's Zabarwan Park 

The hot air balloon rides, started by the Tourism Department of Jammu and Kashmir at the Zabarwan Park in Srinagar, have increased the tourists’ experience and happiness in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The rides were launched by the state Tourism Department in collaboration with a private firm on April 2.

The hot air balloon is said to have the capacity to hold four people besides the captain, ensuring a breath-taking view of the Zabarwan Mountains and Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Zeeshan, the Operational and Marketing Head of a private firm that has introduced the ‘hot air balloon’ services in the Union Territory for the first time, said, “We have introduced the hot air balloon for the first time, that too we are commercialising it. We have two slots for the tourists to enjoy the ride, i.e., the morning slot where the service will be provided from 6 am to 9 am, while the second slot would function from 4 pm to 8.30 pm.

While talking to the ANI on Thursday, Zeeshan mentioned “the balloon can currently elevate up to the height of approximately 200-feet. It is a tethered balloon which is tied with the ropes from all the sides for high-land exertion in the Zabarwan park."

He also explained the firm’s plans to enhance tourism and create recreational activities that were earlier unavailable in the valley.

“We were the ones who introduced the concept of Aero-balloon in Kashmir in 2014 but now we have replaced it with hot air balloon as we want people to enjoy the activities here in Kashmir that were earlier unavailable here," he added while mentioning their upcoming adventurous concept of Glamping.

As per the marketing head, the firm also provides opportunities to tourists to paraglide and raft boats on the river and this new concept of Glamping would be more like luxurious camping.

“Glamping, the luxurious camping, will also be the first-ever such activity to be introduced in Kashmir," he said.

The tourists at the Zabarwan Park were delighted with their experience and recommended everyone to come to the place, at least once.

“It is a very beautiful experience to view the Dal lake and have a 360-degree view of Srinagar. It definitely makes one very happy," said a tourist Sumita Dass.

Another visitor, Pooja talked about her dilemma to visit UT in the first place, and eventually talked about her “wonderful experience" during her first visit to Kashmir.

“This is my first visit to Kashmir. Earlier, we were sceptical to come here because of one controversy," said Pooja while stating that UT’s tourism has developed now.

She further said, “Upon reaching here, we realized that it is peaceful here and the people are also very kind and polite."

