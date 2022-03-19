Enjoy Summers by Visiting These 5 International Places Without Facing COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

COVID-19 has put a pause button in the lives of many. Every sector has been affected badly due to the pandemic but one sector which has seen a major downfall is tourism. People who even wish to travel to various exotic locations prevent themselves after looking at the formalities and testing process they have to go through. While Indians are mostly enjoying the restriction-free domestic travel, many foreign countries still have testing quarantine rules for unvaccinated as well as vaccinated people. However, gradually things are changing and countries are removing all the travel restrictions looking at the COVID-19 scenario. We’ve come up with a list of some of the countries which will be fully open to tourists by the end of March.

United Kingdom

There are various majestic locations in the United Kingdom. The British Government has sighed relief to a lot of people by announcing the lifting of all COVID-19 related travel restrictions by March 18. Currently, passengers have to go through testing, Passenger Locator Form, Quarantine and so on to enter the country. However, from Friday, 4 am, no travel restriction will be imposed on the incoming tourists, reports Xinhua news agency.

Netherlands

A report published in the Schengen Visa Info states that the Netherlands have planned to abolish all the travel-related restrictions from March 23 for European Union and Non-EU countries. Apart from it, the Dutch Health Minister has also announced dropping the domestic COVID-19 related restrictions such as usage of a mask from March 23.

Italy

The government of Italy is planning to remove all essential requirements related to travel for tourists from April 1, reports Schengen News. The report also states that the deputy Health Minister of Italy, Andrea Costa have said to remove all the restrictions by this summer.

Iceland

On February 24, the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iceland shared a post on Facebook announcing waiving off the limitations on the travel and social gatherings from February 25. The country is open for people travelling from foreign countries completely. They can enjoy the scenic beauty of the place without going through quarantine.

Norway

The country is welcoming everyone including unvaccinated passengers from last month. According to the Times of India, the country has also lifted the mandatory COVID-19 restrictions including social distancing and wearing of masks inside the country. That means domestic as well as foreign people can enjoy the fresh air without wearing a mask.

