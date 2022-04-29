Exhausted with Sizzling Heat? Rush to These Cold Places in India

Summer has come early this year. North India didn’t even get to notice spring in full swing and now the soaring temperature is making it extremely difficult for us to go out without fearing heat strokes and dehydration. But some places in India rarely go beyond the 25-degree Celsius mark making them the perfect destinations for summer vacations. Of course, these destinations are all in the hills and some of the best places to visit are:

Gulmarg, Kashmir

This famous ski resort destination has temperatures ranging from 15-25 degrees in summers. The home to the highest cable car in the world named Gondola is one of the prettiest summer destinations. Kasol, Himachal Pradesh

This quaint Himachal village is renowned for its trek trails, cafes and flea market. The Tosh and Kheerganga treks are the most famous amongst other trails. Kasol is also known as the ‘Amsterdam of India’. The beautiful Irish cafes offer amazing food. The flea market offers a range of items that you can keep as souvenirs for when you come back. Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is enveloped by the Great Himalayan National Park and the temperatures hardly go above 20 degrees. The quietness of this place makes it one of the most serene and beautiful hilly destinations in the country. Darjeeling, West Bengal

Who doesn’t know about the famous tea plantations of Darjeeling? The beautiful Kanchenjunga towering over Darjeeling makes it a perfect summer retreat. The Himalayan toy train and the Mall or Chowrasta which is a flat open public square allow only pedestrians, making them some of the must-visit locations for tourists. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

The beautiful capital city of Himachal Pradesh offers a great ambience and inviting nature of the locals to experience the culture and heritage of the city. Along with the ever-bustling Mall Road that offers the amazing local cuisine and street food such as piping hot and extremely tasty gulab jamuns and steamed momos, the Jakhoo Temple, Chadwick Falls, Tara Devi Temple and Sankat Mochan Temple make it a religious yet happening destination for summer.

